The 2023 Emmy Awards may have postponed their ceremony due to the ongoing WGA / SAG strike, but the Cooler Awards ceremony carries on. On this week’s podcast, we reveal the winners of the 2023 Cooler Awards as voted on by the staff and readers at Awards Daily TV. Who will take home top honors? Listen to find out first before we announce the winners on the site.

If you’re not a listener, then don’t worry. We’ll be posting the winners on the site Wednesday, September 20.

As always we close with the flash forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

