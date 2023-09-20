discovers he has begun to appear in other people’s dreams and he becomes an overnight celebrity, showered with the attention he has long been denied. But when Paul encounters a dreamer whose visions of him differ substantially from the norm, he finds himself grappling with the Faustian bargain of fame. DREAM SCENARIO is an inventive comedy, filled with unpredictable twists and turns, driven by outstanding performances (including a performance by Nicolas Cage that ranks among his career best) and visionary insight into the unsettling power of contemporary celebrity. Montclair Film is proud to present DREAM SCENARIO as the Opening Night Film of the 2023 Montclair Film Festival.

A Q&A with Writer Director Kristoffer Borgli follows the screening DREAM SCENARIO is an A24 release

On Sunday, October 22 at 3:30 PM at The Wellmont Theater, Roger Ross Williams’ STAMPED FROM THE BEGINNING screens as the festival’s 2023 Documentary Centerpiece. Oscar-winning director Roger Ross Williams brings Dr. Ibram X. Kendi’s New York Times bestseller to the screen with STAMPED FROM THE BEGINNING. Published in 2016, Dr. Kendi’s National Book Award winner chronicles the entire story of anti-Black racist ideas and their staggering power over the course of American history. Williams’ documentary adaptation uses vivid animations that illuminate figures and moments both well-known and obscure, both historical and contemporary. Leading Black women academics and activists such as Dr. Angela Davis, Honorée Fanonne Jeffers, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Dr. Jennifer L. Morgan, and Dr. Kendi guide viewers through a searing account of how racist tropes and imagery were developed and enshrined in American culture.

A Q&A with director Roger Ross Williams follows the screening STAMPED FROM THE BEGINNING is a Netflix release

On Sunday, October 22 at 7:30 PM at The Wellmont Theater, Alexander Payne’s THE HOLDOVERS screens as the festival’s 2023 Fiction Centerpiece. From acclaimed director Alexander Payne, THE HOLDOVERS follows a curmudgeonly instructor (Paul Giamatti) at a New England prep school who is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break to babysit the handful of students with nowhere to go. Eventually he forms an unlikely bond with one of them — a damaged, brainy troublemaker (newcomer Dominic Sessa) — and with the school’s head cook, who has just lost a son in Vietnam (Da’Vine Joy Randolph). Featuring brilliant performances, THE HOLDOVERS is a comedy that is destined to become a holiday classic, a film that warmly recalls sensibilities of the cinema of the 1970’s while retaining a delightful feeling of contemporary resonance.

THE HOLDOVERS is a Focus Features release

On Saturday, October 28, at 4:00 PM at The Montclair Kimberley Academy Upper School, Pablo Berger’s ROBOT DREAMS screens as the festival Family Centerpiece. Based on the popular graphic novel by the North American writer Sara Varon, ROBOT DREAMS tells the story of the adventures and misfortunes of Dog and Robot. Dog lives in Manhattan and he’s tired of being alone, so one day he decides to build himself a robot, a companion. Their friendship blossoms, and they become inseparable. One summer night, Dog, with great sadness, is forced to abandon Robot at the beach. As time passes and life continues to develop in unexpected ways, their paths through the world diverge. But can fate bring Dog