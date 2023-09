The final season of HBO’s Succession led AwardsDaily TV’s 2023 Cooler Awards. Netflix’s BEEF and FX’s The Bear followed closely with three wins each. Now in its 8th year, the Cooler Awards are voted on by the readers and staff at ADTV. Nominees for the 8th Annual Cooler Awards are available here.

Here is the full list of your 2023 Cooler Award winners.

DRAMA SERIES

Succession

ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kieran Culkin, Succession

ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sarah Snook, Succession



SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus: Sicily

COMEDY SERIES

The Bear

ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

(TIE)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Beef

ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

(TIE)

Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Steven Yeun, BEEF

ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Ali Wong, BEEF

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story