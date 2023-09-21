The countdown to the 2024 Sundance Film Festival starts now! With the 40th edition of the Festival just months away — taking place from January 18-28 in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah and online from January 25-28 — the nonprofit Sundance Institute revealed today the Festival site, ticketing details, and on sale dates. Find everything you need to know on the Festival site, from a breakdown of this year’s ticket offerings to a comprehensive “How to Fest” guide for both in-person and online attendees.

In honor of the Festival’s landmark 40th edition, we designed a bold new logo. You can download both the static and video/GIF versions of the 2024 Sundance Film Festival logo HERE.

Mark your calendars! Ticket packages for the 2024 Sundance Film Festival are on sale starting October 18 with individual tickets available for purchase starting January 11. With a variety of ticketing options, the Festival will continue to provide audiences with access to meaningful, culture-shifting stories. Check out available ticketing options below.

Go ahead and kickstart your journey to the Festival! Visit festival.sundance.org for more.

FESTIVAL SITE

The Festival site is now live! Whether you’re a seasoned Sundance regular, an eager new festivalgoer or plan on catching the best of independent filmmaking from home via our online platform, consider this your one-stop shop for all the details you need to maximize your Festival experience. Plus, you can also get a first glimpse of our 2024 Sundance Film Festival logo.

LODGING

Once you’ve reviewed ticketing options, be sure to book your lodging. Head to our booking partners’ lodging site to access the best rates and all the info you need.

PASSES, PACKAGES, AND SINGLE TICKETS

The 2024 Sundance Film Festival experience is yours to create. From single tickets to packages and in person screenings to on-demand online viewing, the options are there for you.

The full slate kicks off in person in Utah beginning on January 18 through January 28. From January 25 through January 28, the Festival expands to online audiences, who will have on-demand access to a selection of feature films, short films, and award winner screenings.

For Members and Sundance Circle donors who generously provide support for Sundance Institute’s year round artist support programs, there are opportunities for special pre-sale access for passes and packages. Sundance Circle donors and Members can begin purchasing passes and packages as early as October 11. For more information on benefits for Members, please visit sundance.org/membership.

In-Person Tickets, Passes, and Packages

Single Film Ticket

Discover your next favorite Festival film with one ticket to a premiere, feature film, short film program, or episodic program of your choice during the Festival.

Price: $30

Dates Valid: Date and time of screening selected (January 18–28)

Salt Lake City Youth Pass

Take advantage of a special offer for attendees aged 18–25 (age verification required for purchase). This pass includes unlimited in-person screenings and priority access at Salt Lake City theaters for the entirety of the Festival. Enjoy screenings of award-winning films, select screenings with live introductions and Q&As by filmmakers, short films, and episodic programs with this pass.

Price: $225

Dates Valid: January 18–28

Festival Package Second Half

Get early access to ticket selection and 10 tickets to in-person screenings for the second half of the Festival. Enjoy screenings of award-winning films, select screenings with live introductions and Q&As by filmmakers, short films, and episodic programs with this package.

Price: $250

Dates Valid: January 24–28

Ignite Package Presented by Adobe

An exclusive offer for attendees aged 18–25, the Ignite Package presented by Adobe includes an invitation to exclusive Ignite events, 10 tickets to in-person screenings, select screenings with live introductions and Q&As by filmmakers, short films, and episodic programs. Enjoy access to ticket selection before Single Film Tickets go on sale.

Price: $250

Dates Valid: January 21–26

Award Winners Package

Enjoy the best of the Festival with the Award Winners Package. Get early access to ticket selection and screen eight award-winning films during the final weekend of the Festival. Award winners will be announced on Friday, January 26, 2024.

Price: $300

Dates Valid: January 27–28

Salt Lake City Pass

Get priority access to all in-person screenings in Salt Lake City with just one pass for the entire Festival. Enjoy screenings of award-winning films, select screenings with live introductions and Q&As by filmmakers, short films, and episodic programs with this pass.

Price: $550

Dates Valid: January 18–28

Locals Ticket Package

An annual Utah tradition — Utah residents, this exclusively priced package is just for you. Enjoy early access to ticket selection and 10 screenings over the course of the Festival at a reduced price.

Price: $650

Dates Valid: January 18–28

Festival Package

By far one of the most popular ways to enjoy the Festival, get access to 10 in-person screenings and early ticket selection (before Single Film Tickets go on sale) with the Festival Package. Enjoy screenings of award-winning films, select screenings with live introductions and Q&As by filmmakers, short films, and episodic programs with this package.

Price: $850

Dates Valid: January 18–28

Express Pass Second Half

Enjoy unlimited screenings during the second half of the Festival, attend select screenings with live introductions and Q&As by filmmakers, and be the first to enter each theater using the priority access line.

Price: $4,000

Dates Valid: January 24–28

*For more information on additional ticket options, please visit festival.sundance.org.

Online Tickets, Passes, and Packages

Single Film Ticket

Discover your next favorite Festival film with one ticket to a feature film, short film program, or award-winner screening of your choice. Enjoy convenient, on-demand access from the comfort of your home during the online portion of the Festival (January 25–28, 2024).

Price: $25

Dates Valid: January 25–28

Short Films Pass

Get unlimited online access to a curated collection of Festival short films with the Short Films Pass. Enjoy convenient, on-demand access that enables you to watch whenever and wherever during the online Festival (January 25–28, 2024).

Price: $25

Dates Valid: January 25–28

Award Winners Package

Enjoy the best of the Festival with the online Award Winners Package. Get early access to ticket selection and screen eight award-winning films during the final weekend of the Festival. Award winners will be announced on Friday, January 26, 2024.

Price: $225

Dates Valid: January 27–28

Festival Package

Enjoy a curated collection of Festival films from the comfort of your home with convenient on-demand access. Watch feature films, short films, and award-winner screenings during the online portion of the Festival (January 25–28, 2024).

Price: $350

Dates Valid: January 25–28

FESTIVAL VENUES

Festivalgoers can experience premieres, repeat screenings, talks, and events to celebrate independent storytelling at the below locations in Park City and Salt Lake City. In addition to the below public venues, by invitation-only screenings will take place at the Sundance Resort.

Park City, UT

Film Venues:

Egyptian Theatre (328 Main Street)

Holiday Village Cinemas (1776 Park Avenue)

Library Center Theatre (1255 Park Avenue)

The Ray Theatre (1768 Park Avenue)

Redstone Cinemas (6030 North Market Street)

Eccles Theatre (1750 Kearns Blvd.)

Prospector Square Theatre (2175 Sidewinder Drive)

Additional Venues:

Festival Headquarters (Sheraton Park City – 1895 Sidewinder Drive)

Filmmaker Lodge (550 Main Street)

The Box at The Ray (1768 Park Avenue)

The Park (950 Iron Horse Drive)

Park City Main Box Office (The Gateway Center – 136 Heber Avenue)

Festival Stores:

Festival Store at Festival Headquarters (1895 Sidewinder Drive)

Festival Store at Eccles Theatre (1750 Kearns Blvd.)

Festival Store at The Gateway Center (136 Heber Avenue)

Salt Lake City, UT

Film Venues:

Megaplex Theatres at The Gateway (400 West 200 South)

Salt Lake Film Society’s Broadway Centre Cinemas (111 East Broadway)

Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center (138 West 300 South)

Additional Venues:

Salt Lake City Main Box Office at Megaplex Theatres at The Gateway (400 West 200 South)

Festival Stores:

Festival Store at the Megaplex Theatres at The Gateway (400 West 200 S)