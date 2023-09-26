Indiewire reports that The Killer will be added to NYFF’s slate, screening on October 14 at 7pm at the Paris Theater and at the Walter Reade Theater at Lincoln Center.

The first few frames of this tells you exactly who is at the wheel.

If you know, you know:

When you put just these films side by side:

Gone Girl

Mank

The Killer

You see the full spectrum of talent. All three are completely different and all three masterful filmmaking. The Killer is easily one of the best films of this year, whether voters recognize it or not.