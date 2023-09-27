While Megan spins in a yellow shawl with Stevie Nicks, Joey and Clarence regroup at the Water Cooler to kick off Halloween 2023. With the spooky season here, Clarence preps Joey for his upcoming visit to Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights. Featuring TV-based haunted houses like Stranger Things, Chucky, and The Last of Us, Halloween Horror Nights is an extremely popular event. Clarence recently attended and gives reviews of his favorite houses. He also tells Joey a few scares to watch for when he attends.

Then, Joey and Clarence review Netflix’s upcoming Mike Flanagan limited series The Fall of the House of Usher. Is this a return to greatness for the director of The Haunting of Hill House? Find out on this week’s podcast!

As always we close with the flash forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

