Winners of the News categories of the 44th Annual News and Documentary Emmy® Awards were announced last night by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS). The awards were presented at the Palladium Times Square in New York City.

Wolf Blitzer, anchor of CNN’s The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his 50-year career in journalism, including 33 years at CNN. The award was presented by Sam Feist, CNN Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Vice President.

The News & Documentary Emmy® Awards are presented as two individual ceremonies: categories honoring Television News Programming were presented last night; categories honoring Documentaries will be presented tonight, Thursday, September 28th. Both last night and tonight’s ceremonies are live-streamed at 7:30 p.m. EDT / 4:30 p.m. PDT on our dedicated platform, Watch.TheEmmys.TV powered by Vimeo.

“This year’s News Emmy honorees are a testament to the health and vitality of the broadcast journalism profession,” said Terry O’Reilly, Chairman, NATAS. “Tonight’s winning reports shine a light on events of critical importance to a global audience while adhering to the highest standards of the craft of journalism. There has never been a time when the need for fact-based, objective journalism is more pressing, and we congratulate tonight’s winners for their achievement.”

“In addition to celebrating the remarkable achievements of tonight’s Emmy winners, the Academy is pleased to honor Wolf Blitzer with our prestigious Emmy® Award for Lifetime Achievement,” said Adam Sharp, NATAS CEO & President. “Wolf is a consummate professional who has been at the front lines of CNN’s coverage of every major event ‘happening now’ over the last thirty years. We also are thrilled to congratulate our inaugural class of national news Gold and Silver Circle honorees for their service to our industry and their countless hours of mentorship and support for the next generation.”

The inaugural class of national Gold and Silver Circle honorees for news was inducted tonight. The Gold and Silver Circle is a society honoring members of the television and wider broadcasting community who have made an enduring contribution to the industry. Gold Circle and Silver members have a tenure of 50 and 25 years in the broadcasting profession respectively.

GOLD CIRCLE – 2023 NEWS INDUCTEES:

David Martin, National Security Correspondent, CBS News

John Quiñones, ABC News Correspondent, “20/20,” “Nightline” and “Good Morning America,” Host, “What Would You Do,” ABC News

Dan Rather, Anchor, Journalist, Founder, News and Guts

SILVER CIRCLE – 2023 NEWS INDUCTEES:

Steve Fastook, Senior Vice President of Operations, CNBC

Kim Godwin, President, ABC News

Rand Morrison, Executive Producer, CBS News Sunday Morning, CBS News

Steve Osunsami, Senior National Correspondent, ABC News

Otto Padron, President & CEO, Meruelo Media

Thomas Snowden, Editor, NBC News

The News ceremony was hosted by a group of news industry leaders introducing different segments of the show. The group included:

Yousur Al-Hlou, Video Journalist, New York Times

Ellison Barber, Correspondent, NBC News

Norah O’Donnell, Anchor and Managing Editor, “CBS Evening News”

Bruce Paisner, President & CEO, The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

John Quiñones, Correspondent, “20/20,” “Nightline” and “Good Morning America,” Host, “What Would You Do,” ABC News

Johana Suárez, Anchor and Correspondent, Telemundo News

Pedro Ultreras, Journalist, Univision

Clarissa Ward, Chief International Correspondent, CNN

The 44th Annual News & Documentary Emmy® Awards honor programming content from more than 2300 submissions that originally premiered in calendar-year 2022, judged by a pool of over 1000 peer professionals from across the television and streaming/digital media News & Documentary industry.

The 44th Annual News & Documentary Emmy® Awards was produced by NATAS with Lisa Armstrong and Adam Sharp, Executive Producers, and David Winn and Christine Chin, News & Documentary Administration. Tonight’s program was Directed by John D’Incecco.

