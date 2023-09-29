This year’s Future/Now Competition features, competing for the 2023 Mark Urman Award, are THE FEATHERWEIGHT, directed by Robert Kolodny, THE FEELING THAT THE TIME FOR DOING SOMETHING HAS PASSED, directed by Joanna Arnow, FREE TIME, directed by Ryan Martin Brown, PET SHOP DAYS, directed by Olmo Schnabel, and PLAYLAND, directed by Georden West.

This year’s New Jersey Films Competition features are JESSZILLA, directed by Emily Sheskin, LEAD AND COPPER, directed by William Hart, SCREAM OF MY BLOOD: A GOGOL BORDELLO STORY, directed by Nate Pommer, Eric Weinrib, TELL THEM YOU LOVE ME, directed by Nick August-Perna, and YOU WERE MY FIRST BOYFRIEND, directed by Cecilia Aldarondo, Sarah Enid Hagey.

Each year, the Montclair Film Festival presents awards to short films in three juried categories; Documentary, Fiction, and New Jersey Films.

The 2023 Documentary Shorts Competition features BLACK GIRLS PLAY: THE STORY OF HAND GAMES, directed by Joe Brewster and Michele Stephenson, THE FOUNDRY, directed by Robert Machoian, NINA & IRENA, directed by Daniel Lombroso, THE PEDESTRIAN, directed by Nora DeLigter and Claire Read, STRONG GRANDMA, directed by Cecilia Brown and Winslow Crane-Murdoch, and WAKING UP IN SILENCE, directed by Mila Zhluktenko and Daniel Asadi Faezi.

The 2023 Fiction Shorts Competition features COLD & SARA, directed by Brenna Power, I HAVE NO TEARS, AND I MUST CRY, directed by Luis Fernando Puente, INDOOR BASEBALL, directed by Christian Cerezo, LET LIV, directed by Erica Rose, RICKY, directed by Rashad Frett, SADNESS, directed by Henry Jinings, SAWO MATANG, directed by Andrea Nirmala Widjajanto.

The 2023 New Jersey Shorts Competition features ACCIDENT, directed by Stephanie Ahn, BEAR BRONSON, directed by Everett Ravens, THE BLAKE directed by Courtney Sposato and Mark Sposato, CLOISTERED directed by Catherine Finsness, DARK MOON directed by Katie Mathews, PUSHOVER directed by Brian Lederman, SWIPE NYC directed by Sue Zarco Kramer.