The dirty little secret about the Oscar game is that there is no such thing as a “frontrunner.” Oh, we pretend there is. We imagine it. We predict it. We manifest it. But it actually doesn’t exist. It’s never been quite as bad as it right now, mainly because there used to actually be an economy attached to the Oscars. They didin’t exist to right the wrongs of society. They weren’t ways to kickstart a career of an unknown director. And they certainly weren’t magic mirrors for a niche audience who still cares about them. There was power to them because big money was involved.

Movies weren’t rewarded unless they were successful. For most of the decades the Oscars existed, their Best Picture contenders hit the top of the box office, if not number one.

Starting in 1943, the films that were both number one at the box office and won Best Picture were:

1943 — Going My Way

1954 — The Greatest Show on Earth

1957 — The Bridge on the River Kwai

1959 — Ben-Hur

1965 — The Sound of Music

1972 — The Godfather

1976 — Rocky

After this period, there was a shift where movies were released for the Oscar race then made their money the following year. That meant rather than the Oscars responding to what the people liked, the Oscars were used to get the people to come out and see the movies. You have to figure that the pressures of, perhaps, cable television or videotapes being rented at home shifted things somewhat.

Or maybe the rise of the blockbuster emptied out the top spot at the box office for the kinds of films that won Best Picture. If we mark that moment by Jaws in 1975, it more or less matches.

That means that movies that did ultimately come to dominate the box office AND won Best Picture became a rarer thing. There were exceptions, like The Silence of the Lambs (#4), Forrest Gump (#2), Gladiator (#3).

Last year’s winner, Everything Everywhere All at Once, never got close to number one at the box office, but its Oscar wins didn’t drive its profits either. It made its money on word of mouth: its excitement was generated outside the Oscar bubble and then was rewarded for that. I call that Oscar old school.

Box office does suddenly matter again after we watched the theaters emptied out and it caused widespread panic throughout the industry. The two films this year that will get the most bounce from box office are Barbenheimer.

Both Barbie and Oppenheimer exceeded expectations and broke records in different ways. Barbie is credited with being the first film co-written and directed by a female to make one billion worldwide. At number 11 on the all-time charts, Barbie has surpassed The Avengers. How much longer until it becomes one of the top ten highest grossing films of all time?

That is an achievement by any measure. It’s worth noting that only one film on the above list has actually won Best Picture and that was Titanic, 26 years ago. But Barbie has one advantage: it was directed by a woman, which makes it practically a miracle.

That alone makes Barbie a “frontrunner.” But is it THE frontrunner? And if not, what is?

Because there is no actual frontrunner until we start to see films winning awards, we can really only talk about what we presume are the frontrunners in our tight circle of punditry and Film Twitter. Within these ranks, there are many different points of view on the race and all are worth consideration. There is no “final word” on it, no matter how people brag about getting this or that right this or that year. We’ve all been there, pal. Nobody knows anything.

You have to be able to suss out where people are ADVOCATING for the people they WANT to be nominated, either because they love the movie (guilty) or they like the people involved (also guilty). But really, this is all subjective. We can only predict what we imagine might be happening, not what is actually happening.

With that caveat, let’s see where we are.

What usually drives Best Picture winner?

Large cast of actors or an ensemble. The Academy is ruled by actors. They’re less likely to award films like Gravity, with two actors in it, than 12 Years a Slave, with lots of actors. Urgency to vote FOR something. Usually there is another reason voters elect to push a film to the top of their ballots. That can include them loving the idea of the movie, what it stands for, what it says rather than just the film itself. Or if they feel they are doing good with their vote. Do they push a movie out of good intentions? Ye Aulde standing ovation at the SAG awards. What kind of movie is impressive enough to inspire voters to leap to their feet? And why? Are they teary and inspired? The “woke” factor. You can pretend all you want that this doesn’t exist, but it is simply the reality of Hollywood right now. That means social justice is in play some how, some way. This can be absolute for many voters (“I will ONLY vote for a woman or a person of color”) or it can be slightly more abstract. This is where fake controversies come into play, Twitter shitstorms and the like. Contenders can be knocked out if someone smears the movie as “problematic.” Acting frontrunners are in the film:

2022: Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis — Everything Everywhere

2021: CODA — Troy Kotsur

2020: Nomadland — Frances McDormand

2019: Parasite (no acting noms but won SAG ensemble)

2018: Green Book — Mahershala Ali

2017: The Shape of Water (no acting winners)

2016: Moonlight — Mahershala Ali

2015: Spotlight (no acting winners)

2014: Birdman (no acting winners)

2013: 12 Years a Slave — Lupita Nyong’o

2012: Argo (no acting winners)

2011: The Artist — Jean DuJardin

2010: The King’s Speech — Colin Firth

2009: The Hurt Locker — (no acting winners)

Usually you get to Best Picture by following the actors who are either headed for nominations or wins — all of the so-called frontrunners also have acting frontruners.

Best Picture — Frontrunners:

Oppenheimer — Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr.

Barbie — Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie

Poor Things — Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo

Killers of the Flower Moon — Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone

The Holdovers — Paul Giamatti, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Dominic Sessa

Challengers:

Maestro — Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan

American Fiction — Jeffrey Wright

The Boys in the Boat — Joel Edgerton

Past Lives — Greta Lee

Anatomy of a Fall — Sandra Huller

The Color Purple — Fantasia Barrino

Rustin — Colman Domingo

The Zone of Interest — Sandra Huller

Napoleon — Joaquin Phoenix

The Bikeriders — Jodie Comer

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Challengers:

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

George Clooney, The Boys in the Boat

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Celine Song, Past Lives

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

Best Actor — Frontrunners

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Challengers:

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Joaquin Phoenix, Napoleon

Michael Fassbender, The Killer

Best Actress — Frontrunners

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Annette Bening, Nyad

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Challengers:

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall

Natalie Portman, May December

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Jodie Comer, The Bikeriders

Helen Mirren, Golda

Aunanue Ellis-Taylor, Origin

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Supporting Actor — Frontrunners

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Challengers:

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Matt Damon, Oppenheimer

Austin Butler, The Bikeriders

Supporting Actress — Frontrunners

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Jodie Foster, Nyad

America Ferrera, Barbie

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Juliet Binoche, The Taste of Things (my bias)

Challengers:

Julianne Moore, May December

Danielle Brooks, THe Color Purple

Sandra Huller, The Zone of Interest

Taraji P. Henson, The Color Purple

Vanessa Kirby, Napoleon

There is probably little chance that Oppenheimer is going to win Picture, Director, Screenplay, Actor, and Supporting Actor, though it is likely to win at least one of those prizes. When it comes time to actually do the predicting, think about that.

Best Actor hasn’t matched Best Picture since 2010. If Cillian Murphy is winning, then Oppenheimer likely isn’t winning Best Picture.

Now, the rest of the predictions:

Adapted Screenplay

Poor Things

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

American Fiction

All of Us Strangers

Alts: The Killer, The Color Purple, The Zone of Interest

Original Screenplay

The Holdovers

Barbie

Past Lives

Anatomy of a Fall

Maestro

Editing

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

The Killer

Poor Things

The Holdovers

Cinematography

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Killers of the Flower Moon

The Killer

Maestro

Costumes

Poor Things

Barbie

Napoleon

Maestro

Killers of the Flower Moon

Production Design

Poor Things

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Wish