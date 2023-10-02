The HFPA have done everything that’s been demanded of them to comply, to repair their image, to do bylaws, DEI mandate that, add new members, more bylaws this and that and whatnot, and all the while hoping to gain back their luster after being swarmed and canceled by the activists who now police the film industry. Good times, my friends. Good times.

In case you’re wondering why more people don’t talk about it, it’s for two reasons. The first, they’re true believers. They are 100% down with everything we’ve just lived through and want more of it. They think the witch hunt was “necessary” and “in good faith,” while some of us were in the background screaming, It’s the Golden f*cking Globes!”

But hitherto and so forth, we have now arrived at the moment of truth. Whereupon the Globes have assigned etcetera, bylaws and such and such, etcetera — ahem, drumroll please! Will it please the Court that the HFPA has complied with bylaws and such and such — so can we please get back to the business of stupid, meaningless film awards? Kay, thanks.

At any rate, they Globes have announced that they are now 60% diverse. How do you like them now? How DO YOU LIKE THEM NOW??

THE 81ST ANNUAL AWARDS SHOW Voting Body Now Totals 300 Voters and Reflects 60% Diversity The Live Ceremony Will Take Place on Sunday, January 7, 2024 Submission website now open HERE | Awards Timetable, Rules and Categories HERE Los Angeles, CA – (October 2, 2023) – Today, the Golden Globes® announced the full list of voters for the 81st Golden Globe Awards, now totaling 300 journalists from around the world, making it the most ethnically diverse of all the major award shows. The 81st Golden Globe Awards will take place on Sunday, January 7, 2024. “Our commitment to maintaining the diversity of our voting body continues,” said Helen Hoehne, President, Golden Globes. “Our voters represent 76 countries bringing a unique international perspective on nominating the best in motion pictures and television this year.” “I was very impressed by the number of global applicants and the quality of their work,” said Tim Gray, Executive Vice President, Golden Globes. “The membership committee had a tough time narrowing down the field, but we’re all pleased with the results.” The voting body includes international voters from countries including Armenia, Cameroon, Costa Rica, Cuba, Guatemala, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Serbia and Tanzania. The new breakdown is 47% female, and 60% racially and ethnically diverse, with 26.3% Latinx, 13.3% Asian, 11% Black, and 9% Middle Eastern.

Somehow I never really thought it was about diversity so much as mass hysteria but there is certainly nothing wrong with pretending otherwise, especially if it helps everyone put the train back on the tracks and everyone feels better represented and that they’re not being cheated out of nominations.

I mean, it could be worse, right? There isn’t much left of the film industry at the moment – it’s not quite a grease stain on the carpet but it could always get worse, RIGHT?

The sort of perplexing conundrum is how big the Oscar race has gotten. And how many sites are now competing for a piece of the pie. How can they be necessary, influential and more importantly — get that ice or else no dice.

We didn’t plan on things becoming this sparce with such a massive top-heavy industry to cover it. Who could have predicted COVID or the writers and actors strikes? Things are precarious now, with literally only Barbenheimer holding up the dream.

This is kind of like what the Oscar race is like now every time a movie drops:

There isn’t much left of the movies hurled into the churn of this kind of dynamic – with so many hungry seagulls to feed. It’s not the fault of the movies or the directors or the actors or the rwriters. They’re doing the hard job of making art. But the Oscar race has a way of wringing the neck and choking the life out of art by making it a contest.

I know, I know. This is the mother ship. At any rate, now that I have you here let’s do a little Globes prognosticating. I tried this on Twitter but the response was:

That probably isn’t the fault of the Globes, as I am pretty much the most hated person on Film Twitter, or certainly in the top five. So it is probably not them, it’s me. I still find them interesting even if they’ve been to hell and back.

The Globes have two separate categories for Drama and Musical/Comedy. They also have that new action/cinematic/blockbuster category that Film Twitter treated like someone just served them a Big Mac at Tavern on the Green. But hey, you want a film industry or not? Do you think you can manifest it with Twitter enthusiasm? You can’t. There needs to be an actual thriving film industry – you know, people paying money to see movies instead of getting invited to see them for free like most of us?

First up, Best Picture. The first thing I notice is that, at least for now, each category will be a showdown between two frontrunners:

Drama:

Killers of the Flower Moon-locked

Oppenheimer-locked

Musical/comedy:

Barbie-locked

Poor Things-locked

How do you think those are gonna go? You have to factor in the diversity thing, though, because they’re not going to go to all that trouble to announce 300 of the most diverse voters in the known awards universe amid bylaws and whatnot only to then go straight for merit. That won’t happen at the Globes and it won’t happen at the Oscars. In fact, I would go so far as to say there will never be a day that film awards exist that we don’t think about inclusivity. Whether you think that is good or bad, it just is.

So maybe we might have for Drama:

Drama

Killers of the Flower moon

Oppenheimer

Maestro – subject matter, plus Netflix, plus Bradley Cooper

Then there are so many different movies and different ways this could go. They could surprise everyone and pick David FIncher’s ice cold but brilliant revenge film, The Killer. They could choose the Matt Damon/Ben Affleck joint Air, and catupult them into screenplay and Viola Davis in Supporting Actress, that seems like a very Globes thing to do.

But that was the old Globes. Both the Academy and the Golden Globes, and all of the industry have changed up their demographic so dramatically that precedent doesn’t much matter anymore.

But I have a feeling about George Clooney’s The Boys in the Boat. Maybe I’ll be wrong but I think it has a good shot of making a last minute rally (unless they push it to next year).

Rustin – for several reasons. The first, it’s Barack and Michelle Obama’s Netflix movie. Second, it’s about an openly gay Black Civil Rights leader. Third, it’s got heat in the Best Actor race. All of these together makes me think it could get in.

Could Nyad make it in? Maybe. It seems like it would have had a better shot back in the day, with the 90 members Globes. But who knows!

Todd Haynes’ May December is another one, but I’m not sure if it goes in Drama or Musical/Comedy.

Musical/Comedy

Barbie

Poor Things

The Holdovers

American Fiction

The Color Purple

This seems a little easier to predict. At least four out of five of these seem fairly locked at the moment. Little Mermaid is likely making it into the blockbuster/cinematic achievement category. There is Next Goal Wins which could do very well with this crowd.

Maybe the romcom No Hard Feelings with Jennifer Lawrence? Maybe Wonka? Blackberry?

Figuring out the acting categories isn’t that hard once you start with the top line Best Picture contenders. Since they split them into categories it’s easier to make room for people who would not ordinarily get in.

Best Actor Drama

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Anthony Hopkins, Freud’s Last Session maybe?

Best Actor Musical/Comedy

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Michael Fassbender, Next Goal Wins

Timothee Chalamet, Wonka

Jay Baruchel, Blackberry — maybe?

Best Actress Drama

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Annette Bening, Nyad

Carrie Mulligan, Maestro

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Origin

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall

Alts Natalie Portman, May/December/Jodie Comer, the Bikeriders

Best Actress Muslcal/Comedy

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Margot Robbie, Marbie

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Julia Louis Dreyfus, You Hurt My Feelings

Director

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Marty Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

I think it could go that way but it’s still way too early to know anything about anything.

Oh, and in case you were wondering where Anatomy of a Fall and Zone of Interest went, they’re here:

Foreign Language (because they don’t go by country’s submission)

Anatomy of a Fall

The Zone of Interest

Pot au Feu

Past Lives

El Conde