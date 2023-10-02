Megan’s back from her communing with Stevie Nicks (who now has her very own Barbie). That means it’s finally time to make our first-round draft picks in the 2024 Fantasy Oscar Pool! Yes, we’re a little late this year. Traditionally, we try to do this before the festivals roll out with hits and misses, but due to scheduling issues, we just didn’t get around to it before Telluride / Venice. But we’re doing it now, and we hope you’ll play along at home. We’ll try to make scoring a bit more transparent this year to make it easier!

As always we close with the flash forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

Music from https://filmmusic.io

“Cheery Monday” by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)

License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)