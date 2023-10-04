There’s a scene about midway through Maestro in which Leonard Bernstein (Bradley Cooper) sits his daughter Jamie (Maya Hawke) down after she supposedly expressed concern to her mother about rumors floating around school. Bernstein famously had affairs with men and women throughout his marriage, but as this is long before marriage equality or any general societal acceptance of queer people, the conversation they’re about to have is going to be about the men. At first, however, she seems genuinely unbothered, as if her mother exaggerated her concern. “It’s not true,” Leonard lies. A swift and sudden relief clearly washes over Jamie’s face. Simultaneously a silent pain washes over Leonard’s. His uncharacteristically stoic expression asks without verbalizing, “Would she still love me if I told her the truth?” This is the only moment in the decade-spanning film’s two-hour-and-ten-minute runtime that we have any idea how Leonard wrestles with his own queerness.

Instead, Bradley Cooper’s messy, unfocused A Star is Born follow up puts Leonard’s wife, actress Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan), front and center, the world-renowned conductor and composer relegated to a one-note hero or villain in her life depending on the decade, the story spanning the 1940s to the 1980s. Maestro aims to be a Theory of Everything-style examination of a famous and difficult marriage. But to succeed in that, both sides of the marriage need to be empathized with. Aside from the short scene described above, the only reason we’re given to care about Leonard Bernstein is that he’s Leonard Bernstein. Otherwise, it’s all Felicia.

Cooper and Mulligan have palpable chemistry when their characters meet in the 1940s, even though it’s heavily suggested Leonard already has a discreet connection with fellow future famous musician David Oppenheimer (Matt Bomer). As the script thrusts us into the decades that follow, moving from black and white to color, it’s clear Felicia knows of her husband’s affairs. Surprisingly, she’s forgiving of them for the most part. But we rarely get to see Leonard outside of the marriage, unless he’s at the podium. The script doesn’t allow us to understand the other connections he has that he simply can’t have with her. No matter what letter under the LGBTQ+ alphabet the characters who come in and out of Leonard’s life fall under, Maestro doesn’t have a single queer character with any depth. So then is the film a portrait of toxic, self-destructive allyship?

It has to be said that Cooper directs the hell out of this thing. The production is lush with meticulous, ever-evolving period details. Matthew Libatique’s cinematography knows when to swoon with the selections of Bernstein’s music used in place of a score, and also when to hold back and let the action play out as if on stage. The script, co-written by Cooper and Josh Singer, rarely fails to hold our attention, except for a sluggish stretch as the second act heads into the third. But the dialogue is really strong in the more tense arguments Leonard and Felicia have. Mulligan achieves everything the film asks of her with subtlety and grace. And as Bernstein, Cooper isn’t just believable because of the incredible makeup work; he captures the figure’s essence without feeling imitative or cheap.

But gorgeous and competent as it may be, Cooper has—perhaps inadvertently—made a film where the antagonist is Leonard Bernstein’s attraction to men. By making Felicia the lead, Maestro’s intended deep dive into their relationship is lopsided. “Be sensitive to others,” she tells her daughter late in the film, as if stating the mantra that’s kept her going through all her marriage troubles. Shortly after, we see Leonard gallivanting on an intoxicated and potentially inappropriate romp with a younger man. The film takes every chance it can to show any interaction Leonard has with another queer male as harmful to himself or to his marriage. No, being married to someone in the closet isn’t ideal, but neither was being queer anywhere in the film’s covered timeline. So where is Maestro’s own sensitivity toward its co-lead?

Cooper also makes such show out of specific moments in the film that it’s hard not to feel like the whole thing is an awards grab circa the Kiss of the Spider Woman era, when filmmakers were still getting mainstream audiences used to the idea of queer characters in general. He and Mulligan both have monologues that seem to come out of nowhere, the former of which always feature close-ups to show off the usually convincing prosthetics. The Academy could eat it up come winter, as they have films of similar ilk in the recent and more distant past. Should the film gain significant awards attention, however, perhaps it can serve as a cautionary tale on who gets to tell whose stories. Now, such rigid limitations “only LGBTQ+ people should make LGBTQ+ films,” while well-intended, risk holding back great works of art. But when a project like Maestro goes so absurdly wrong, it’s impossible not to wonder what might have been had a filmmaker with a different life experience tried to empathize with Leonard and Felicia. Maybe then a line like “Be sensitive to others” wouldn’t feel like such a cheap thesis statement.