Awards Daily is proud to present the following exclusive clip from Wilding, which makes its world premiere today at the BFI London Film Festival. Based on the novel by Isabella Tree, Wilding tells the story of a young couple that turns to a rag-tag group of animals to help save their family estate. Their grand rewilding experiment reveals an untapped power of nature to rebound, and offers hope for conserving biodiversity the world over.

The film is directed by five-time Emmy Award-winning David Allen, and photographed by multi-BAFTA; Emmy Award-winning cinematographers Tim Cragg and Simon de Glanville. Wilding’s musical score is composed by Biggi Hilmars and Grammy-nominated Jon Hopkins, cited by The New Yorker as “one of the most celebrated electronic musicians of his generation.”

“In a world marked by so many wounds it’s rare as a director to get the chance to tell a compelling human story that also contains such a vital message about the world around us,” said five time Emmy-winning director David Allen. “Issy and Charlie’s unlikely journey to repair their failing farm is precisely that: an exhilarating love story about nature’s remarkable ability to heal a world that we increasingly recognize as broken in so many ways.”

Wilding screens tonight and Saturday at the BFI London Film Festival. It makes its North American premiere at the Hamptons International Film Festival on October 11. Check festival listings for screening times.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=16rmtOc3INM