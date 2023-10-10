This week at the Water Cooler, the gang looks at Chloe Domont’s thriller Fair Play. Starring Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich, the film serves as a modern take on the erotic thrillers that populated the 1990s. We talk about the merits of the film as compared to its audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes. Plus, what are the best 1990s erotic thrillers, and can they truly be replicated in the modern filmmaking era? Spoilers follow!

As always we close with the flash forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

Music from https://filmmusic.io

“Cheery Monday” by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)

License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)