It’s time for Awards Daily’s Oscar Squad to take their initial assessment of the 2024 Oscar season.

We’re still in the midst of the festival season, and not all Squad members have seen everything. Many of these predictions stem from online chatter, early reviews, and box office domination (obviously in the cases of Oppenheimer and Barbie). It’s always fun to see how the charts shift as the season progresses, particularly once we head into December’s critics and guild window.

Right now, Oppenheimer looks to dominate the 2024 Oscars with Squad-predicted major wins in Picture, Director, and Supporting Actor. But who knows? It’s early yet.

At any rate, here are the Oscar Squad’s rankings in the 13 categories we initially cover. Except a move to all categories shortly before the nominations come out in January. We’ll be publishing updated charts every two weeks for the next few months. Once critics and guilds season kicks the race into high gear, we’ll publish on a weekly basis.

Feel free to weigh in on our selections in the comments!

Until then, enjoy…

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Actress

Best Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Original Screenplay

Adapted Screenplay

Editing

Cinematography

Animated Feature

Costume Design

Production Design