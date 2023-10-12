Awards Daily is proud to reveal the digital exclusive trailer for the upcoming Oscar-contending documentary The Lady Bird Diaries. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Dawn Porter, the film relies solely on archival footage to explore who many historians consider one of the least understood first ladies in American history. The film explores her contributions to the Lyndon B. Johnson presidency through the 123 hours of personal audio diaries she recorded during his administration. The recordings reveal her to have been an astute observer of character and culture and a savvy political strategist — something sorely needed during one of the most tumultuous periods of American history.

The Lady Bird Diaries premieres on Hulu November 13, 2023.