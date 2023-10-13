Showrunner Lee Eisenberg achieved a name for himself on the television comedy scene thanks to his long-term involvement writing, directing, and producing NBC’s The Office. That experience and a partnership with writer Gene Stupnitsky led to such high profile films as Cameron Diaz’s Bad Teacher as well as the Jacob Tremblay-starring raunchy comedy Good Boys. Eisenberg continued on television with an enviable run of critically acclaimed television projects such as WeCrashed, Little America, and the recent Emmy-nominated comedy Jury Duty.

Now, Eisenburg returns with an adaptation of Bonnie Garmus’s buzzy novel Lessons in Chemistry. Starring Oscar-winner Brie Larson, Chemistry realizes the life, struggles, and triumphs of Elizabeth Zott (Larson) a chemist battling the male-dominated 1960s science world who accidentally becomes a feminist icon as the host of the science-focused cooking show “Supper at Six.” Eisenberg served as showrunner, co-writer, and executive producer of the series and guided the project through significant changes on its way to AppleTV+.

Here, Eisenburg talks to Awards Daily about finding one of 2023’s biggest novels through the brilliant insight of his wife. He also details working with Brie Larson and Garmus to adapt the novel and accentuate its social relevance as well as revels in its brilliant production and costume design. Finally, he talks about his creative process in embarking upon his first adaptation project.

So, children, set the table. Your parent needs a moment to watch this interview.

Lessons in Chemistry debuts two episodes on AppleTV+ today with new episodes dropping weekly following.