Conservative media company, The Daily Wire, has launched Bentkey, what they call “Next Generation of Kids” entertainment.

They’re offering several animated programs and it looks like a feature film version of Snow White with Brett Cooper (who was an actress in Hollywood before becoming a commentator on youtube with almost 4 million followers, and now works with the Daily Wire).

I’ll bottom-line it for you, since most of you reading this are not Conservative — there has been a noticeable rejection of Hollywood of late by a significant portion of the American public, due in large part to what we call the “Great Awokening.” Everyone knows what it is and yet almost no one will talk about it. Why, because they are too afraid, quite simply.

The idea here is that a competing entertainment company might offer parents something less political than and infused with less “woke” politics than what children’s entertainment has become in the Hollywood mainstream. We all know this is true, there is no point in pretending otherwise. To most on the Left now, these are deeply held beliefs that they wish for everyone to share. But many people don’t want to be told how to think, what to think, what to like, etc.

The free market allows for completion, even though there is a “red” wall that will prevent content such as this, and Sound of Freedom, from getting anywhere near an awards show.

I, for one, welcome the competition because I feel, and have said here many times, that Hollywood is experiencing a bottle-neck, which means everyone pretty much thinks alike and that has led to a lack of “diversity” of thought. When art or entertainment becomes too dogmatic — delivering the same message each time — it loses something. Think: Christian rock or skit night at the Scientology Center. You know it’s always going to end the same way, say the same thing, demonize the same people, etc.

Their announcement comes at Disney hard for not just some of the films they’ve released in the past few years, but the viral messaging around the upcoming Snow White. Half of America has felt betrayed by what Disney has become, even if, for the company and for many of its fans (and readers here) they are evolving the way they’re expected to. There was a need for a competing company — and now, The Daily Wire will attempt to fill that space.

We’ll keep an eye on this to see how it goes.

Here are excerpts from the official press release:

Nashville, T.N. — Just over a year after The Daily Wire announced its commitment to invest $100M into kids entertainment, and on the 100th anniversary to the day of Disney’s founding, Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing revealed in a Monday address the launch of — Just over a year after The Daily Wire announced its commitment to invest $100M into kids entertainment, and on the 100th anniversary to the day of Disney’s founding, Daily Wire co-founderrevealed in a Monday address the launch of Bentkey , a new kids entertainment company from The Daily Wire. Bentkey’s brand-new app is available now with over 150 episodes of 18 shows — including four Bentkey originals. New episodes will arrive every Saturday morning and new series will be added to the platform on an ongoing basis.

About the new Snow White:

“It’s a story about a princess and a prince, about beauty and vanity, about love and its power to raise us from death to life,” said Boreing. “It’s our own adaptation of an ancient fairy tale.” A sneak-preview teaser revealed the title role will be played by The Daily Wire’s own YouTube superstar and host of “The Comments Section,” Brett Cooper.

“I was raised on the original Grimms’ Fairy Tales, so I’m thrilled that we’re bringing this iconic story to life for the next generation!” said Cooper. “Snow White is such a beautiful character, and I’m honored to be playing her. Like all the best fairy tales, this is a story with timeless values, like love, friendship, and kindness, and I can’t wait to share them.”

Bentkey — a nod to the bent key Boreing has worn around his neck every day for the past 28 years — was named and launched separately from the main DailyWire+ app because, according to Boreing, unlike DW’s heavy emphasis on hot button political and cultural controversies, “Bentkey isn’t about teaching kids politics. It’s about childhood and wonder and adventure…[and is] dedicated to creating the next generation of timeless stories that transport kids into a world of imagination and joy, a world of content and characters that families will love and parents can trust.”