This week, we review AppleTV+’s new limited series Lessons in Chemistry. Based on the beloved Bonnie Garmus novel, Chemistry stars Oscar winner Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott, a chemist turned local cooking show host who finds herself changing the landscape for women in the workplace. Joey went into the series fresh without having read the source novel, and Megan and Clarence brought their personal expectations after reading it. Does that change their appreciation of Lessons in Chemistry? Is this a strong adaptation? And what will the Television Academy think of it next summer when they vote for the 2024 Emmy Awards?

