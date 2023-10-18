I sometimes feel like I’m the only person on the planet who is aware of this movie. Either way, a trailer has long last appeared:

This looks like just what the doctor ordered, a feelgood movie about our glorious past.

This Christmas, the race is on. Watch the official trailer for The Boys In The Boat, from director George Clooney, starring Joel Edgerton and Callum Turner.

Based on the best-selling book about the inspirational true story of the 1936 University of Washington rowing team that competed for gold at the Summer Olympics in Berlin. See the film only in theaters this Christmas.

Directed By: George Clooney

Starring: Joel Edgerton and Callum Turner

Written By: Mark L. Smith