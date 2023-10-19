As we await the release of Maestro, Bradley Cooper has been announced as the recipient for the Cultural Icon & Creator Tribute at the Gothams.

The press release as follows:

New York, NY (October 19, 2023) – The Gotham Film & Media Institute announced today that Maestro, the upcoming Netflix film by Bradley Cooper, will receive the Cultural Icon & Creator Tribute at the 33rd annual Gotham Awards Ceremony, taking place live and in person on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Nominees for the Gotham Awards will be announced on Tuesday, October 24th. The Icon & Creator Tribute was created for this year’s Gotham Awards in order to recognize cultural icons and the filmmakers responsible for bringing that icon’s story to life. With the Cultural Icon & Creator Tribute, The Gotham will honor New York legend Leonard Bernstein, the acclaimed musician, conductor, composer, teacher, and author, while celebrating Cooper and his masterful effort cinematically capturing his story. “With Maestro, Bradley Cooper and the film’s entire creative team have vividly brought to life the story of an almost mythical figure in popular culture,” said Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute. “Cooper has crafted a powerful story that highlights the ecstatic highs and anguished lows that come with a life pursuing love, family, and art. It is our privilege to honor Bernstein, Cooper, and this spectacular film.” Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love. The film was written by Cooper and Josh Singer (Spotlight, The Post) with Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Fred Berner, Amy Durning, and Martin Scorsese serving as producers. Born in 1918, Leonard “Lenny” Bernstein was appointed to his first permanent conducting post at the age of 25 in 1943, as Assistant Conductor of the New York Philharmonic. On November 14, 1943, Bernstein substituted on a few hours’ notice for the ailing Bruno Walter at a Carnegie Hall concert, which was broadcast nationally on radio, receiving critical acclaim. Soon orchestras worldwide sought him out as a guest conductor. Bernstein became Music Director of the New York Philharmonic in 1958. From then until 1969, he led more concerts with the orchestra than any previous conductor. Bernstein also contributed substantially to the Broadway musical stage. In 1957 he collaborated with Jerome Robbins, Stephen Sondheim, and Arthur Laurents, on the landmark musical West Side Story, which was also made into an Academy Award-winning film. Festivals of Bernstein’s music have been produced throughout the world. With his wife Felicia Montealegre Cohn, Bernstein was the father of three children — Jamie, Alexander, and Nina, who proved to be the greatest asset of the film’s production. They were generous with their time, memories, and actual home in Connecticut, where the film shot several key sequences. “From the beginning of the filmmaking process, Bradley and Carey spent as much time with us as they could, learning about our parents. Along the way, we came to realize how Lenny-like Bradley actually was — not only in his intensity, open-heartedness, and constant striving for perfection; but also in his ability to absorb and reflect the culture around him. Our father did it with music; Bradley does it through his filmmaking. Their combined marks on history are indelible. As for Carey, she astounded us with her brilliant portrayal of our mother: the subtle, graceful Felicia. We are so grateful to Carey, and to Bradley, for bringing our mother and father back to us through the screen,” said Alexander, Nina and Jamie Bernstein. Following a premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, Netflix will release Maestro in select U.S. theaters on November 22, 2023 and globally on Netflix on December 20, 2023.

The Gothams have been boosting their profile in the awards race with two high-profile tributes for big stars Ben Affleck and Bradley Cooper, they’ve also lifted their budget cap (it used to be $35 million max to be considered) put in place in 2006, which means both Oppenheimer and Barbie will be eligible. What gives?

I can think of two reasons. The first, they see an opening for a bigger placement in the awards roll-out than they used to have now with the Golden Globes loosening its place in the hierarchy as among the “first” to announce. The second, there is money involved somehow. I’m not sure how exactly but I imagine it has something to do with it.

Another reason might be that they have acknowledged that Hollywood is in trouble and they’re doing their best to boost the film industry overall. These are just guesses.

This is how they determine nominees and winners, though as far as I can tell, it’s hard to find who the jury members actually are. When I hear “film and TV critics, journalists, film curators, etc” I think – um, okay, thanks but no thanks. That’s the nominating committee. The winners are apparently chosen by filmmakers, which is slightly more interesting to me.

Our Selection Process Executive Criteria Committee

An internal committee comprised of Gotham Awards staff and the Gotham Board ensure that submitted films meet the award criteria. Nominating Committees

Committees are comprised of film and TV critics, journalists, film curators, festival programmers and others not directly engaged in the production and distribution of films and television will review submitted films and programs that meet the criteria and determine the final nominees in the competitive categories.

Final Selection Juries and Award Voting

A final jury of distinguished filmmakers will determine the winners in each category. Final juries are frequently comprised of directors, writers, producers, editors, actors, directors of photography and others directly associated with making films and television. Executives of companies which release or sell films do not participate in these selections at any stage.