Awards Daily’s Mark Johnson, Clarence Moye, and Joey Moser meet in Middleburg, Virginia, to discuss the first two days of the Middleburg Film Festival. Now in its 11th year, the festival serves as a pit stop on the road to Oscar with several awards-contending films showing with very Academy-friendly audiences. We discuss audience reactions to Anatomy of a Fall, Priscilla, and Eileen as well as other awards-focused events hosted by the festival.

