Mark Johnson, Clarence Moye, and Joey Moser again gather for a quick chat about their full day of intensive filmgoing at the Middleburg Film Festival. On tap are brief reviews, audience reads, and potential Oscar stories for Dream Scenario, American Fiction, Saltburn, The Taste of Things, and The Killer. Which one of these films is an early contender for our favorite film of the festival?

Be sure to check out Days 1 and 2 if you haven’t already.

