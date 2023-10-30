The Montclair Film Festival (MFF) today announced the winners of the festival’s 2023 film competitions. This year’s festival featured four competitive categories: Fiction, Documentary, Future/ Now, and New Jersey Filmmaking. Additionally, the Fiction and Documentary juries also awarded films for the festival’s Short Film competitions. The MFF also announced the festival’s 2023 Audience Awards and Junior Jury prizes.

Feature Film Jury Awards

DO NOT EXPECT TOO MUCH FROM THE END OF THE WORLD directed by Radu Jude was awarded the festival’s Fiction Feature Prize with a Special Jury Prize for Direction awarded to Lila Avilés for TÓTEM

The Fiction Feature Competition featured LA CHIMERA directed by Alice Rohrwacher, DO NOT EXPECT TOO MUCH FROM THE END OF THE WORLD directed by Radu Jude, EVIL DOES NOT EXIST directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, INSIDE THE YELLOW COCOON SHELL directed by Phạm Thiên Ân, and TÓTEM directed by Lila Avilés.

The Fiction jury was composed of Clayton Davis (Variety), Kate McEdwards (Track Shot), and Alison Willmore (New York Magazine, Vulture)

****

FOUR DAUGHTERS directed by Kaouther Ben Hania, was awarded the festival’s Bruce Sinofsky Award for the Documentary Feature Competition, the festival’s documentary competition prize with a Special Jury Prize for Excellence in Documentary Editing to PIANOFORTE directed by Jakub Piatek.

The Documentary Feature Competition featured FOUR DAUGHTERS directed by Kaouther Ben Hania, ON THE ADAMANT, directed by Nicolas Philibert, PIANOFORTE directed by Jakub Piatek, QUEENDOM directed by Agniia Galdanova, and RULE OF TWO WALLS directed by David Gutnik.

The Documentary Feature Competition Jury was composed of Sam Adams (Slate), Greg Bousted (Sandbox Films), Joe McGovern (The Wrap).

****

THE FEELING THAT THE TIME FOR DOING SOMETHING HAS PASSED directed by Joanna Arnow won the Future/Now Competition and the $5000 The Mark Urman Award For Fiction Filmmaking, honoring early career filmmakers. This award was established in 2019 in memory of the film distribution executive Mark Urman, a longtime Montclair resident, and funded through Montclair Film’s Mark Urman Award Fund. PLAYLAND directed by Georden West was awarded a Special Jury Prize for Daring Visual Splendor.