We’re starting this week’s podcast on a bit of a down note as we reminisce about Matthew Perry who passed away this weekend. Joey, Megan, and Clarence each go around the water cooler and give their favorite Chandler Bing moments from Friends. Plus, we talk about his amazing charitable moments and how he helped so many overcome their own addictions.

Then, we recap Joey and Megan’s experiences at the Middleburg and SCAD Savannah Film Festivals.

As always we close with the flash forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

