And the hits just keep on coming! The WGA sent out a press release of their change of schedule.

From Variety:

The Writers Guild Awards will be held in April next year in order to allow members more time to submit movies and TV shows for consideration following the nearly five-month strike that ended on Sept. 26.

The WGA issued its 2024 awards timeline on Wednesday, setting April 14 as the date for its traditional simultaneous ceremonies in Los Angeles and New York.

“This year’s Writers Guild Awards are being held in April to allow for a full awards submissions process to occur after the strike,” the WGA said in a statement.

The submissions window in all categories opens today. Deadlines for submissions in key categories are set for Dec. 22 (for drama, comedy, new and limited TV series) and Feb. 9 (for screenplay original and adapted).

At the moment, only the WGA has pushed back their awards. If no other group rings in, the WGA will be held long after the Oscars have come to an end.

Here is the new schedule:

2023-2024 MEDIA TIMELINE

2023

NOVEMBER

Wed. Nov. 1 Submissions Open in ALL Categories: Screenplays (Original, Adapted, Documentary), Series (Drama, Comedy, Limited, New), TV-Radio/Audio-New Media Scripts and Paul Selvin Award (WGAW)

DECEMBER

Fri. Dec. 22 Deadline for submissions: Series (Drama, Comedy, New, Limited);

TV-Radio/Audio-New Media Scripts and Paul Selvin Award (WGAW)

2024

JANUARY

Mon. Jan. 22 Preliminary Series (Drama, Comedy, New, Limited) and Screenplay (Original and Adapted) online voting begins

FEBRUARY

Fri. Feb. 9 Deadline for Preliminary Series (Drama, Comedy, New, Limited) and Screenplay (Original and Adapted)

Wed. Feb. 21 Screenplay (Original, Adapted, Documentary) and Television, New Media, News, Radio/Audio, and Promotional Writing Nominations Announced

Fri. Feb. 23 Final Series & Screenplay online voting begins

MARCH

Thur. Mar. 7 Beyond Words: Writers Guild Awards-nominated screenwriters panel

Fri. Mar. 8 Deadline for Final Series & Screenplay online voting

TBA “And the Nominees Are…” Writers Guild Awards nominees panel

APRIL

Sun. April. 14 2024 WRITERS GUILD AWARDS (76TH Annual)