New York and Los Angeles (November 2, 2023) – The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) today announced the nominations for the 2nd Annual Children’s & Family Emmy® Awards. In the second year of the standalone competition, it remains the biggest Emmy competition NATAS oversees.
“We are very proud of the growth experienced in year two of the Children’s and Family Emmys, especially in the development and cultivation of the new categories dedicated to puppetry,” said Rachel Schwartz, Director of Daytime and Children’s & Family Emmy Awards.
“Programming created for children’s and family viewing has a long history of leading the way in innovation and storytelling,” according to Brent Stanton, Head of Daytime and Children’s & Family Emmy Awards. “In this year specifically, a year so impacted by artists fighting for fair recognition of their true value, it is more important than ever to honor the excellence of their talents and achievements,” he said.
Nominees in one category judged in person — Interactive Media — will be announced later this month, as will honorees in two Juried categories: Individual Achievement in Animation and the newly-created Public Service Initiative.
Details and information about events for the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards ceremonies will be released next week. All information can be found at https://theemmys.tv/cafe/2nd-info/
The complete list of nominees is also available on the National Television Academy’s website: theemmys.tv
All voting was tabulated by the accounting firm of Lutz & Carr, LLP.
Children’s and Family Emmy Awards
PRESCHOOL SERIES
Blue’s Clues & You! Nickelodeon
Helpsters Apple TV+
Sesame Street HBO Max
Slumberkins Apple TV+
Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant Netflix
CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING SERIES
Are You Afraid of the Dark Nickelodeon
Best Foot Forward Apple TV+
Jane Apple TV+
Malory Towers BYUtv
The Muppets Mayhem Disney+
YOUNG TEEN SERIES
The Crossover Disney+
Ghostwriter Apple TV+
High School Musical: The Musical – The Series Disney+
The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+
XO, Kitty Netflix
FICTION SPECIAL
Chang Can Dunk Disney+
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Night of the Lights Apple TV+
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Disney+
Ivy and Bean: Doomed to Dance Netflix
Prom Pact Disney Channel
NON-FICTION PROGRAM
1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed HBO | Max
All-Round Champion BYUtv
Mamas Roku
NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition NBC
Nick News Nickelodeon
PRESCHOOL ANIMATED SERIES
The Adventures of Paddington NICK Jr.
Spirit Rangers Netflix
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Disney+
StoryBots: Answer Time Netflix
The Tiny Chef Show Nickelodeon
CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN ANIMATED SERIES
Baymax! Disney+
Big City Greens Disney Channel
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Disney Channel
ONI: Thunder God’s Tale Netflix
Zootopia+ Disney+
ANIMATED SPECIAL
Looney Tunes Cartoons HBO Max
Bugs Bunny’s Howl-O-Skreem Spooktacular
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Disney Channel
Moon Girl Landing
Reindeer in Here CBS
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie Netflix
Snoopy Presents: Lucy’s School Apple TV+
The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse Disney+
SHORT FORM PROGRAM
The Big Gathering PBS Kids
I Am Groot Disney+
Sesame Street: Wes’ First Barbershop Haircut YouTube
Sesame Street’s #ComingTogether Word of the Day Series YouTube
Storyline Online YouTube
PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Netflix
“Season 5 Campaign”
Nickelodeon Brand Campaign Nickelodeon
“Quarter,” “Car,” “We Make Fun”
PBS Kids PBS Kids
“Brand IDs”
LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S ORYOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Tim Allen as Scott Calvin/Santa Disney+
The Santa Clauses
Ella Bright as Darrell Rivers BYUtv
Malory Towers
Veda Cienfuegos as Emily Apple TV+
Circuit Breakers
Tony Hale as Mr. Benedict Disney+
The Mysterious Benedict Society
Gina Rodriguez as Momma Netflix
Lost Ollie
SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh Netflix
Sweet Tooth
Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd Netflix
Sweet Tooth
Kal Penn as Simon Choksi/Santa Disney+
The Santa Clauses
Neil Sandilands as General Abbot Netflix
Sweet Tooth
Catherine Zeta-Jones as Billie Pearce Disney+
National Treasure: Edge of History
YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Mykal-Michelle Harris as Alice Baxter Disney Channel
Raven’s Home
Marta Kessler as Constance Contraire Disney+
The Mysterious Benedict Society
Matilda Lawler as Betty Disney+
The Santa Clauses
Rupali Redd as Grace Disney+
The Santa Clauses
PUPPETRY PERFORMANCE
Leslie Carrara-Rudolph as Abby & Tango HBO Max
Sesame Street
Frankie Cordero as Purple Panda, PBS Kids
Penguin Referee & Gregory
Donkey Hodie
Ryan Dillon as Elmo HBO Max
Sesame Street
Haley Jenkins as Donkey Hodie PBS Kids
Donkey Hodie
Eric Jacobson as Bert, Oscar & Grover HBO Max
Sesame Street
Eric Jacobson as Animal/Baby Animal Disney+
The Muppets Mayhem
VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL PROGRAM
Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Cartoon Network
Tweety Bird & Marvin the Martian
Bugs Bunny Builders
Erin Fitzgerald as Bo, Eleanor Smartypants, Netflix
Story StoryBerg, Ranger Dot, Oog the CaveBot & Fun Fact Hairdresser
StoryBots: Answer Time
James Monroe Iglehart as Mr. Puppypaws/Announcer Disney Junior
Superkitties
Cree Summer as Lizard & DeeDee Netflix
Spirit Rangers
Fred Tatasciore as Bang, BlimBlam the Barbarian & Netflix
Chef Pierre
StoryBots: Answer Time
VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Bob Bergen as Porky Pig HBO Max
Looney Tunes Cartoons
Jack Black as Po Netflix
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder Disney Channel
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants Nickelodeon
SpongeBob SquarePants
Rob Paulsen as Pinky, Dr. Scratchansniff & Takko Hulu
Animaniacs
YOUNGER VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A
PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Talon Proc Alford as Eddy Skycedar Netflix
Spirit Rangers
Juliet Donenfeld as Piper Apple TV+
Interrupting Chicken
Maria Nash as Pinecone Apple TV+
Pinecone & Pony
Melissa Povenmire as Gretel Disney Channel
Hamster & Gretel
Isis Celilo Rogers as Summer Skycedar Netflix
Spirit Rangers
Momona Tamada as Onari Netflix
ONI: Thunder God’s Tale
HOST
Valerie Bertinelli & Duff Goldman Food Network
Kids Baking Championship
Tabitha Brown YouTube Originals
Tab Time
Emmanuel Carter Noggin
Noggin Knows
Taylor Cassidy, Benjamin de Almedia,
Kahlil Greene, Tejas Hullur, Jane McManus & Jillian Smith Nickelodeon
Nick News
Juanpa Zurita YouTube
Elmo’s Mindfulness Spectacular!
WRITING FOR A PRESCHOOL OR CHILDREN’S LIVE
ACTION PROGRAM
Helpsters Apple TV+
Jane Apple TV+
Lost Ollie Netflix
Raven’s Home Disney Channel
Sesame Street HBO Max
WRITING FOR A YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Chang Can Dunk Disney+
The Crossover Disney+
Growing Up Disney+
Life by Ella Apple TV+
The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+
WRITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
The Adventures of Paddington NICK Jr.
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood PBS Kids
Interrupting Chicken Apple TV+
Molly of Denali PBS Kids
StoryBots: Answer Time Netflix
The Tiny Chef Show Nickelodeon
WRITING FOR AN ANIMATED CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Baymax! Disney+
Craig of the Creek Cartoon Network
Karma’s World Netflix
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Disney Channel
My Dad the Bounty Hunter Netflix
DIRECTING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM
Circuit Breakers Apple TV+
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Disney+
Lost Ollie Netflix
The Muppets Mayhem Disney+
The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+
DIRECTING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM
Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show Apple TV+
Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 Nickelodeon
Raven’s Home Disney Channel
Sesame Street HBO Max
DIRECTING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
Ada Twist, Scientist Netflix
The Adventures of Paddington NICK Jr.
Mickey Saves Christmas Disney Channe