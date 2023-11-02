New York and Los Angeles (November 2, 2023) – The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) today announced the nominations for the 2nd Annual Children’s & Family Emmy® Awards. In the second year of the standalone competition, it remains the biggest Emmy competition NATAS oversees.

“We are very proud of the growth experienced in year two of the Children’s and Family Emmys, especially in the development and cultivation of the new categories dedicated to puppetry,” said Rachel Schwartz, Director of Daytime and Children’s & Family Emmy Awards.

“Programming created for children’s and family viewing has a long history of leading the way in innovation and storytelling,” according to Brent Stanton, Head of Daytime and Children’s & Family Emmy Awards. “In this year specifically, a year so impacted by artists fighting for fair recognition of their true value, it is more important than ever to honor the excellence of their talents and achievements,” he said.

Nominees in one category judged in person — Interactive Media — will be announced later this month, as will honorees in two Juried categories: Individual Achievement in Animation and the newly-created Public Service Initiative.

Children’s and Family Emmy Awards

PRESCHOOL SERIES

Blue’s Clues & You! Nickelodeon

Helpsters Apple TV+

Sesame Street HBO Max

Slumberkins Apple TV+

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant Netflix

CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING SERIES

Are You Afraid of the Dark Nickelodeon

Best Foot Forward Apple TV+

Jane Apple TV+

Malory Towers BYUtv

The Muppets Mayhem Disney+

YOUNG TEEN SERIES

The Crossover Disney+

Ghostwriter Apple TV+

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series Disney+

The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+

XO, Kitty Netflix

FICTION SPECIAL

Chang Can Dunk Disney+

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Night of the Lights Apple TV+

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Disney+

Ivy and Bean: Doomed to Dance Netflix

Prom Pact Disney Channel

NON-FICTION PROGRAM

1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed HBO | Max

All-Round Champion BYUtv

Mamas Roku

NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition NBC

Nick News Nickelodeon

PRESCHOOL ANIMATED SERIES

The Adventures of Paddington NICK Jr.

Spirit Rangers Netflix

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Disney+

StoryBots: Answer Time Netflix

The Tiny Chef Show Nickelodeon

CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN ANIMATED SERIES

Baymax! Disney+

Big City Greens Disney Channel

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Disney Channel

ONI: Thunder God’s Tale Netflix

Zootopia+ Disney+

ANIMATED SPECIAL

Looney Tunes Cartoons HBO Max

Bugs Bunny’s Howl-O-Skreem Spooktacular

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Disney Channel

Moon Girl Landing

Reindeer in Here CBS

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie Netflix

Snoopy Presents: Lucy’s School Apple TV+

The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse Disney+

SHORT FORM PROGRAM

The Big Gathering PBS Kids

I Am Groot Disney+

Sesame Street: Wes’ First Barbershop Haircut YouTube

Sesame Street’s #ComingTogether Word of the Day Series YouTube

Storyline Online YouTube

PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Netflix

“Season 5 Campaign”

Nickelodeon Brand Campaign Nickelodeon

“Quarter,” “Car,” “We Make Fun”

PBS Kids PBS Kids

“Brand IDs”

LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S ORYOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Tim Allen as Scott Calvin/Santa Disney+

The Santa Clauses

Ella Bright as Darrell Rivers BYUtv

Malory Towers

Veda Cienfuegos as Emily Apple TV+

Circuit Breakers

Tony Hale as Mr. Benedict Disney+

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Gina Rodriguez as Momma Netflix

Lost Ollie

SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh Netflix

Sweet Tooth

Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd Netflix

Sweet Tooth

Kal Penn as Simon Choksi/Santa Disney+

The Santa Clauses

Neil Sandilands as General Abbot Netflix

Sweet Tooth

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Billie Pearce Disney+

National Treasure: Edge of History

YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Mykal-Michelle Harris as Alice Baxter Disney Channel

Raven’s Home

Marta Kessler as Constance Contraire Disney+

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Matilda Lawler as Betty Disney+

The Santa Clauses

Rupali Redd as Grace Disney+

The Santa Clauses

PUPPETRY PERFORMANCE

Leslie Carrara-Rudolph as Abby & Tango HBO Max

Sesame Street

Frankie Cordero as Purple Panda, PBS Kids

Penguin Referee & Gregory

Donkey Hodie

Ryan Dillon as Elmo HBO Max

Sesame Street

Haley Jenkins as Donkey Hodie PBS Kids

Donkey Hodie

Eric Jacobson as Bert, Oscar & Grover HBO Max

Sesame Street

Eric Jacobson as Animal/Baby Animal Disney+

The Muppets Mayhem

VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL PROGRAM

Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Cartoon Network

Tweety Bird & Marvin the Martian

Bugs Bunny Builders

Erin Fitzgerald as Bo, Eleanor Smartypants, Netflix

Story StoryBerg, Ranger Dot, Oog the CaveBot & Fun Fact Hairdresser

StoryBots: Answer Time

James Monroe Iglehart as Mr. Puppypaws/Announcer Disney Junior

Superkitties

Cree Summer as Lizard & DeeDee Netflix

Spirit Rangers

Fred Tatasciore as Bang, BlimBlam the Barbarian & Netflix

Chef Pierre

StoryBots: Answer Time

VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Bob Bergen as Porky Pig HBO Max

Looney Tunes Cartoons

Jack Black as Po Netflix

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder Disney Channel

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants Nickelodeon

SpongeBob SquarePants

Rob Paulsen as Pinky, Dr. Scratchansniff & Takko Hulu

Animaniacs

YOUNGER VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A

PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Talon Proc Alford as Eddy Skycedar Netflix

Spirit Rangers

Juliet Donenfeld as Piper Apple TV+

Interrupting Chicken

Maria Nash as Pinecone Apple TV+

Pinecone & Pony

Melissa Povenmire as Gretel Disney Channel

Hamster & Gretel

Isis Celilo Rogers as Summer Skycedar Netflix

Spirit Rangers

Momona Tamada as Onari Netflix

ONI: Thunder God’s Tale

HOST

Valerie Bertinelli & Duff Goldman Food Network

Kids Baking Championship

Tabitha Brown YouTube Originals

Tab Time

Emmanuel Carter Noggin

Noggin Knows

Taylor Cassidy, Benjamin de Almedia,

Kahlil Greene, Tejas Hullur, Jane McManus & Jillian Smith Nickelodeon

Nick News

Juanpa Zurita YouTube

Elmo’s Mindfulness Spectacular!

WRITING FOR A PRESCHOOL OR CHILDREN’S LIVE

ACTION PROGRAM

Helpsters Apple TV+

Jane Apple TV+

Lost Ollie Netflix

Raven’s Home Disney Channel

Sesame Street HBO Max

WRITING FOR A YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Chang Can Dunk Disney+

The Crossover Disney+

Growing Up Disney+

Life by Ella Apple TV+

The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+

WRITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

The Adventures of Paddington NICK Jr.

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood PBS Kids

Interrupting Chicken Apple TV+

Molly of Denali PBS Kids

StoryBots: Answer Time Netflix

The Tiny Chef Show Nickelodeon

WRITING FOR AN ANIMATED CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Baymax! Disney+

Craig of the Creek Cartoon Network

Karma’s World Netflix

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Disney Channel

My Dad the Bounty Hunter Netflix

DIRECTING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM

Circuit Breakers Apple TV+

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Disney+

Lost Ollie Netflix

The Muppets Mayhem Disney+

The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+

DIRECTING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM

Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show Apple TV+

Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 Nickelodeon

Raven’s Home Disney Channel

Sesame Street HBO Max

DIRECTING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Ada Twist, Scientist Netflix

The Adventures of Paddington NICK Jr.

Mickey Saves Christmas Disney Channe

SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons Warner Bros.

I Am Groot Disney+

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Netflix

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Nickelodeon

Star Trek: Prodigy Nickelodeon