New York City Mayor Eric Adams will proclaim today, November 3, “Bayard Rustin Day” in a celebration following a special screening of the Netflix film. The acclaimed film follows the journey of Rustin (played by Colman Domingo) as he orchestrates the landmark march on Washington, DC, in 1963.

Today’s events will include a screening of Rustin at the Paris Theater on West 58th Street in NYC for 300 high school and city college students at 4:30PM. At 6:15pm following the screening, a proclamation from City Hall will be handed to Walter Naegle (Bayard Rustin’s partner) designating November 3 as Bayard Rustin Day in NYC and celebrating the theatrical release of the film.

Rustin debuts in select theaters today and premieres on Netflix on Friday, November 17.