The first time I ever realized my daughter’s generation was caught up in what I now see as cult-like religious zealotry was in 2017 when Wonder Woman was released. We enjoyed it so much. We clapped at the end, and I teared up, as I recall. It was just so good, we thought. Later, my daughter told me she felt slightly afraid to post about it online. “Why,” I asked her. “Because Gal Gadot is an Israeli.”

I had to think about this for a while, years by now. Why should that have been a problem? Because for years now, the same generation that flips out over using the wrong pronoun and believes in the reversed hierarchy as a way of life (marginalized people on top, etc) also became pro-Palestine and anti-Israel.

I don’t always get political on this site. I try not to. I know no one comes here for this reason. I’m only half-Jewish on my father’s side (not technically Jewish) and I wasn’t raised in any religion. But my family came from Europe, and many of them were murdered in the Holocaust. I’ve been obsessed with World War II for years and now, I’ve watched as a whole generation not only doesn’t remember the Holocaust but has no clue what war looks like. Why should they? The wars in the Middle East were mostly during their childhoods but were also kept from public view — no social media, no collapse of journalism.

They have been raised to believe: throw a fit, get results. And now they’re throwing fits the way they’ve been radicalized to do. Yet, it’s beginning to look a lot like the same kind of forces that ultimately led to the gassing of six million Jews.

Of course, no one should be forced to be pro-Israel. Or pro-Zionist. That’s your choice. But that’s different from being unable to post about Gal Gadot out of fear of repercussions. There is a widespread effort to silence dissent that is similar to everything we’ve seen since 2020, the “Great Awokening” when all of these Tumblr-raised teens went to college where their beliefs were fortified and then were unleashed on the workforce.

Recently, there has been a debate about whether or not “cancel culture” was at play when Havard graduates were doxxed and donors and law firms decided to punish them for saying it was Israel’s fault that Hamas attacked them. But here’s the thing. There is a line. There is still such a thing as moral clarity. There has to be.

Before I get to that, it’s important to talk about Gal Gadot, Amy Schumer, and other high-profile people who are being attacked and bullied online for standing up for Israel. Gadot is getting it, at least so far, less than Schumer who fits neatly into the “Karen” narrative – the one group that can still be freely abused online and no one will defend. Now, she’s being called a racist for her posts because of course she is.

The video Amy Schumer wants to make. pic.twitter.com/e1ICci7qnu — Matt Lieb?? (@mattlieb) November 3, 2023

Such a dumb, flattened-out binary culture we live in now. But understand that this is what “cancel culture” looks like, making someone so toxic no one will hire them and no one will want to associate with them.

I first saw the attacks coming at Amy Schumer when she posted a meme about how “The Left” seemed to care about every other cause, but when it came to the Jewish people, they went silent. I’m sorry she and others are just waking up to what the Left has become, but honestly, better late than never. I’ll give it to you straight. They either believe or have been indoctrinated to believe that Jews are “white” and Palestinians are “non-white.” This slips into their oppressor/oppressed ideology, and they take the side they’ve been programmed to take.

The problem is that they don’t know the truth about what happened on October 7th. How could they? There is no such thing as news anymore. There is news curated to your chosen narrative. They live in a time where there is no such thing as real journalism. Most of it has been co-opted by the same forces that now drive “cancel culture.” The BBC, the NY Times, the Washington Post, MSNBC all lean into the “woke” mindset and always have. That means they will splash a killing by a white man all over the news for days but go silent if the killer is non-white. It means they lean into the bombings and deaths of Palestinians but spend less time on what happened to the Israelis.

Worse than that, they are easily fooled into believing that “the Jew lies.” The pictures of the burned babies are fake, they think. No Hamas soldier really put a baby in an oven then raped its mother before riddling her with bullets. That didn’t happen. They tear down posters of hostages because they’ve been convinced “the Jew lies.” Shockingly, this is where we have arrived, but here we are.

Hollywood is a community of cowards and always has been. They are all afraid of losing everything, so they stay silent. They were silent throughout the “cancel culture” madness. They’ve been silent as the fanatics upended their entire industry and told them what they had to do OR ELSE. They’re silent now, but for a few of them who are brave, like Ms. Gal Gadot and Amy Schumer.

This is circulating on Twitter right now. Take a close look at what it says. It’s obviously being used as propaganda to influence impressionable minds who only get their news from their social media feeds:

The sad Gen-Z mob parrots the talking points because they are hungry for some kind of collective purpose. Since it was never given to them through any kind of religion — and culture has become a wasteland — this kind of ideology easily captures them. Somehow, and throughout history, it always comes down to hatred of the Jews.

You can see clearly how they’ve nestled this conflict into the oppressed/oppressor mindset. If you want to know why the mob never shut down the Brooklyn Bridge or Grand Central Station because Putin invaded Ukraine, well, that’s why. Ukrainians are white.

They also stay silent, don’t care, say nothing about stories like this:

BREAKING: Jihadi militias have murdered more than 800 black Africans from the Massalit tribe in Darfur, Sudan over the past few days. In this video, the Hamas-allied Jihadis film themselves capturing black Africans. Any protest march planned in London? pic.twitter.com/qo3gK4TzQf — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 7, 2023

So, you’re wondering, why am I saying nothing about the thousands dead in Palestine? Why am I not concerned with the children slaughtered over there? The answer: I am, of course. Any decent person would be. But it’s as complicated a subject as ending the war by dropping two nukes on Japan. In the fog of war no one knows what the right thing to do is. But no one fights a war to lose.

Hamas started the war in the ugliest, brutal way imaginable. Raping women bloody and dragging them through the streets, burning babies — beheading them — in their cribs. One story I heard was about a mother and her family hiding from Hamas, but the twin babies were starving, and she had to get a bottle to feed them, so she braved walking outside. They took hold of her, raped her, and when her husband tried to protect her, they shot them both. The babies languished inside for hours or days before being found.

You don’t do that without understanding what is coming next. They wanted a war. They wanted a war to test this generation’s resolve. And look what they’ve discovered. Look what we’ve all discovered. I’m sorry that war is hell. War is hell. This is war. And it’s probably only the beginning. I always wondered what the coddled generation would make of Hitler bombing London — well, now we know.

Now, the free speech warriors like me are in a quandary. I don’t think anyone should be arrested or banned from social media. But do I think I would want a Hamas apologist working for me? The answer is unequivocal. No. If you believe that you are not only uneducated and not very bright, but you lack moral clarity and judgment. No law firm should hire anyone like that.

There is always a line. “Cancel culture” has obscured that line by crying wolf too many times. Now that the real wolf has shown up, it requires true grit to take a stand. I would not want anyone working for me who:

–thought Charles Manson had a right to send his cult members to murder people.

–thought the Columbine shooters were justified because society had treated them poorly.

–thought Hitler had the right idea with his “final solution.”

There is a line. There has to be.

This post is just a way to say to Gal Gadot and to Amy Schumer that AwardsDaily stands with you in your bravery and your willingness to put it on the line to stand up for what you believe is right. We’re probably not going to agree on everything but speaking out takes courage and for that, you will be remembered well.