The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) today announced four days of celebrations honoring individuals in the Daytime and Children’s & Family television communities. NATAS-produced Emmy® Award ceremonies include:

The Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy ® Awards Luncheon — 12:00 noon PT, Saturday afternoon, December 16;

Awards Luncheon — 12:00 noon PT, Saturday afternoon, December 16; The 2nd Annual Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy ® Awards Dinner — 8:00 pm PT, Saturday evening, December 16;

Awards Dinner — 8:00 pm PT, Saturday evening, December 16; The 2nd Annual Children’s & Family Emmy® Awards and Trustees’ Gala — 5:00 pm PT, topping off the weekend of festivities on Sunday evening, December 17.

All three Emmy celebrations will be held at the historic Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles. Additionally, NATAS will kick off the weekend with a private luncheon to honor its 2023 Daytime and Children’s & Family inductees into the Gold & Silver Circle honor society on Thursday, December 14.

Legendary talk show host Maury Povich, who was previously announced as a Daytime Emmys® Lifetime Achievement Honoree, will receive his award at the Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle ceremony on Saturday afternoon, December 16.

The Daytime Emmy nominations were announced In April and can be found HERE. The Children’s & Family nominations were announced on November 2, and can be found HERE.

Information regarding additional Daytime Emmy Award ceremonies may be announced.

“We are pleased to honor once again the writers, performers and other creators that inspire and entertain audiences of all ages,” said Adam Sharp, President and CEO, NATAS. “We look forward to a fun-packed weekend that underscores the amazing scope of content making a difference in viewers’ lives.”

About the Daytime and Children’s & Family Emmy Awards

The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, and legal/courtroom programs. In 2021, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) and the Television Academy jointly announced plans to realign the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards to be organized by content genre, as opposed to program airtime. In addition, in recognition of the marked increase in content and entries for children’s programming, 2022 marked the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, with relevant categories separating from the Daytime Emmys into their own competition and ceremony. All awards are judged by a pool of peer professionals from across the television industry.

About the Gold and Silver Circle

The Gold and Silver Circle is a society of honor. Inductees are exceptional professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry, setting standards for achievement, mentoring, leadership, and professional accolades for 50 or 25 years respectively. They represent the best and brightest in the industry.

SAG-AFTRA Strike Information

SAG-AFTRA members appearing on Daytime Dramas, Talk Shows, and other Non-Dramatic Programs recognized by the Daytime Emmy Awards work under the guild’s Network Code agreement, which remains a non-struck contract. The majority of programs recognized in the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards competition were similarly produced under agreements not subject to the strike.

However, some Children’s & Family Emmy-nominated programs remain struck. NATAS salutes the nominated performances of those SAG-AFTRA members who appeared in these programs but acknowledges that it is a violation of the guild’s strike rules for such members to promote or publicize their nominations for struck work.

SAG-AFTRA members are strongly advised to observe the strike rules at all times. NATAS remains hopeful that a fair deal will be reached prior to the awards ceremonies. The events themselves are produced under separate non-dramatic agreements that are not subject to the strike order. NATAS will modify ceremony formats as needed to respect any remaining strike obligations of guild members.

About The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) is a service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational and technical achievements within the television industry. It recognizes excellence in television with the coveted Emmy Awards for News & Documentary, Sports, Daytime and Children’s & Family programming, as well as achievements in television Technology & Engineering. NATAS membership consists of more than 18,000 broadcast and media professionals represented in 19 regional chapters across the country. Beyond awards, NATAS has extensive educational programs, including regional student television and its Student Award for Excellence and the National Student Production Awards for outstanding journalistic work by high school students, as well as scholarships, publications, and major activities for both industry professionals and the viewing public.