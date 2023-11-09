“In a year that brought whiplash to the industry– with a summer where entertainment marketing captivated the popular culture and had ‘Barbenheimer’ audiences flocking to theaters, only to be mostly shut down by two strikes– creativity was the key to converting consumers into fans,” said Ashley Falls, Executive Director of Clio Entertainment. “It’s no surprise that the ‘Barbie’ Integrated Campaign by Warner Bros. Pictures took home top honors in the form of a Grand Clio Entertainment Award, but our jury of industry leaders sent a message to the industry that ingenuity is alive and well, and they awarded 34 additional Grand Clios– a record number for a single competition cycle– for work across film, television, home entertainment, gaming, and live entertainment.”

The 2023 Clio Entertainment award winners, recognized for creative excellence in entertainment marketing, were revealed tonight during a live ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The competition, established in 1971, celebrates groundbreaking work created to promote titles across the entertainment spectrum.

TELEVISION

Television | Series: Branded Content– "Live From The Upside Down" by Observatory for Stranger Things & Doritos

Television | Series: Design– "Hello Tomorrow!" by Imaginary Forces for Apple TV+

Television | Series: Digital | Mobile– "QUÉ MIRÁ BOBOT" by ISLA for Netflix

Television | Series: Integrated Campaign– "Wednesday Hates Marketing" by Netflix for Wednesday

Television | Series: Key Art– "BEEF" by Netflix for BEEF

Television | Series: Merchandise | Premium– " Big Brother's #MEMERABILIA" by Media.Monks for Big Brother

Television | Series: Out of Home– "The Infected Billboard" by Dentsu Creative for The Last of Us

Television | Series: Teaser– "The Light" by Trailer Park Group for All The Light We Cannot See

Television | Series: Trailer– "Don't Go" by Trailer Park Group for Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story

Television | Series: Video Promo Craft– "Don't Go" by Trailer Park Group for Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

HOME ENTERTAINMENT

Home Entertainment: Key Art Craft– "Reservoir Dogs" by Phantom City Creative, Inc. for Reservoir Dogs

Home Entertainment: Social Media– "Amsterdam – Social Content Campaign" by Tiny Hero for Amsterdam

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Live Entertainment: Audio | Visual– "Endless Venice" by Rai Radiotelevisione Italiana

Live Entertainment: Audio | Visual Craft– "Endless Venice" by Rai Radiotelevisione Italiana

Live Entertainment: Design– "Eurovision 2023" by Starlight Creative / Design Bridge and Partners for Eurovision 2023

Live Entertainment: Social Media– "HAMILTON x Rihanna" by Michael Cassel Group for Hamilton Australia

GAMES

Games: Audio | Visual– "South of Midnight – Teaser trailer" by Compulsion Games for South of Midnight

Games: Branded Content– "Corrido of Duty" by Archer Troy for Call of Duty

Games: Experiential | Event | Activation– "Loot for Good" by DAVID for Loot for Good

Games: Integrated Campaign– "Clash from the Past" by Wieden+Kennedy for Clash of Clans

Games: Original Content– "Clash from the Past" by Wieden+Kennedy for Clash of Clans

Games: Partnerships | Collaborations– "Adopt A Stray" by Current Global & FCB Chicago for Fresh Step

Games: Public Relations– "V-Land" by Dentsu Creative for V-Land

Additionally, Netflix was revealed as the Network of the Year, Activision / Blizzard scored Game Publisher of the Year, Universal Pictures took home Studio of the Year and AV SQUAD accepted honors for Agency of the Year.

In a moving segment dedicated to highlighting the people and organizations in the industry that—through creativity and innovation—are driving meaningful social change in the entertainment business, MOCEAN’s Michael McIntyre and Apple TV+’s Jen Weg presented the 2023 Clio Entertainment Impact Award to Helen Ahn, Creative Director and Senior Editor at Wild Card Creative Group. Later, Bob Israel– the distinguished entertainment marketing leader, producer of theater and film, and avid philanthropist– was awarded the 2023 Clio Entertainment Lifetime Achievement Award for his countless contributions to the business.

A new Clio Entertainment specialty award for the 2024 competition cycle was also announced on stage. FCB Global’s Danilo Boer introduced the audience to the Michelob ULTRA Big Show Pitch Competition, which challenges the creative community to submit ideas for a new docuseries looking at the intersection of sports and entertainment, kicking off next year with a brief at Clios.com.

The full list of Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze Clio Entertainment award recipients is available at www.clios.com/entertainment.

About Clio

Clio is the premier international awards competition for the creative business. Founded in 1959 to celebrate creative excellence in advertising, Clio today honors the work and talent at the forefront of the industry in a variety of specialized fields, including: sports, fashion, music, entertainment, cannabis and health. As a leading authority on the diverse and ever-changing creative landscape, Clio celebrates creativity 365-days-a-year via its global ad database Ads of The World and its content platform Muse by Clio.

About Clio Entertainment

Clio Entertainment, formerly The Clio Key Art Awards, is the original and definitive awards program celebrating creativity in the entertainment business. It honors an evolving industry that regularly pushes boundaries, permeates pop culture and establishes a new precedent for entertainment marketing around the globe. Established in 1971 by The Hollywood Reporter, the awards program became a Clio property in 2015 and continually evolves alongside the industry to recognize excellence in marketing, communications and emerging media across film, TV, home entertainment, live entertainment and gaming.