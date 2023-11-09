This week, Ohio passed a constitutional amendment to protect abortion access within the Buckeye state, following last year’s overturn of the landmark abortion rights Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade.

That landmark decision falls within the same week as the world premiere of Rebecca Cammisa’s (Which Way Home) documentary feature Yours in Freedom, Bill Baird. The film follows the storied history of reproductive rights pioneer & activist Bill Baird, partially told through the lens of 16-year-old Jada Portillo, who rediscovers Bill and performs as him as part of National History Day competitions across the country.

” ‘Yours in Freedom, Bill Baird’ is a must-watch right now because, as Baird had warned, a minority of religious radicals have succeeded in targeting and annihilating a fundamental right to privacy by imposing their personal beliefs about intimate matters such as: sexual activity, medical autonomy, and family planning,” said director Rebecca Cammisa. “I hope that audiences, especially younger generations, learn from Bill Baird’s example: to fight bullies in the courts, in the legislatures, and in the streets; to talk to their friends; to register to vote; to run for office; and to not make the same mistake reproductive rights organizations did: ignoring the opposing side. We are now in a post-Dobbs America, and Bill Baird can teach us how to fight.”

Rebecca Cammisa’s documentary feature Yours in Freedom, Bill Baird holds its world premiere at this year’s DOC NYC on Friday, November 10. Here is an exclusive clip from the film.