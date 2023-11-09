The upcoming award-winning documentary Somehow Lives Here tells the story of Khaleel Seivwright, a carpenter who built small, life-saving shelters for unhoused people living on the streets of Toronto during the COVID-19 pandemic. His admirable actions still encountered significant resistance from city officials, and director/producer Zack Russell brings Seivwright’s story to life in this enthralled and important documentary.

“I’ve become the face of something that is a lot bigger than me,” Seivwright told The New York Times in a 2021 profile.

screening Saturday, November 11, at 12:30pm ET at DOC NYC.