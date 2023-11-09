In your older years, what would you do with the sacred time that you have left? Would you dwell on the mistakes you made or would you take advantage of every minute you were afforded? In Jordan Matthew Horowitz’s award-winning documentary short, Jack and Sam, two men with a storied past make themselves a promise to not take the rest of their lives for granted.

Check out the official press release and trailer below.

________________________________________________________

NEW YORK / LOS ANGELES – Emmy-winning director Jordan Matthew Horowitz’s documentary short film JACK AND SAM follows two Holocaust survivors who were miraculously reunited after 80 years, and are now spending the precious time they have left rekindling their friendship and educating others about the dangers of hatred.

Julianna Margulies, Sarah Silverman and Amy Zvi announced today they have joined the film as executive producers and shared in a statement, “We’re honored and so excited to join the team of JACK AND SAM. What this film gives in just twenty minutes is inspiring for a lifetime.”

JACK AND SAM premiered in June at the Provincetown International Film Festival, and is having a robust festival life. Recently picking up both the Jury and Audience Awards for Best Documentary Short at the Port Townsend Film Festival, the film has also played, or is scheduled to play, HollyShorts Film Festival, Rhode Island International Film Festival, IndyShorts Film Festival, Newport Beach Film Festival, Woods Hole Film Festival, New Hampshire Film Festival, DOC NYC and more. It is included on the shortlist for Best Short for the IDA Documentary Awards.

Jordan Matthew Horowitz is an Emmy-winning director known for his work in both documentary and narrative film. His feature film “Painless” was a festival darling and premiered on Showtime in 2019. His feature documentary “Angel of Nanjing” was named one of the movies “Guaranteed to Make You Cry Every time” by Elle Magazine, alongside classic tear-jerkers like “Titanic” and “The Notebook.” Horowitz’s work has been praised for its authenticity and emotional resonance, reflecting the richness of his own cultural heritage.

As an Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild award winner, Julianna Margulies has achieved success in television, theatre, and film. Margulies can currently be seen starring as Laura Peterson in the third season of the Emmy Award winning AppleTV+ flagship series “The Morning Show” opposite Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. In 2021, Margulies added author to her list of credits with the release of her memoir Sunshine Girl: An Unexpected Life. The book tells the story of her unconventional childhood and how it shaped some of the crucial decisions she made as an adult. Perhaps most notably known as an original cast member of the groundbreaking series “ER” and star/producer of CBS’ “The Good Wife,” Margulies’ television credits also include “Billions, “The Hot Zone,” “Dietland,” “The Sopranos,” “The Grid,” “The Mists of Avalon.” No stranger to film, Margulies has also appeared in several silver screen gems including City Island, The Darwin Awards, Snakes on a Plane, Slingshot, Ghost Ship, The Upside, Three Christs, Evelyn, Paradise Road, What’s Cooking, The Newton Boys, A Price Above Rubies, Traveller, and The Man from Elysian Fields.

Sarah Silverman is a two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian, actress, writer, and producer. Her new special Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love is now streaming on Max. The digital version of the comedy album is available now on major music streaming platforms and the vinyl will be available on December 15th, 2023. She can next be seen in Netflix’s Maestro, a biopic on the life of composer Leonard Bernstein. She will star opposite Bradley Cooper as Bernstein’s sister Shirley. The film debuted at the Venice Film Festival this September ahead of its theatrical premiere on November 22 and Netflix release on December 20. Sarah also continues to host her critically acclaimed, weekly podcast, The Sarah Silverman Podcast, which will relaunch on October 19 through Lemonada on all platforms. Other upcoming projects include TBS’ Stupid Pet Tricks, an expansion of the famous David Letterman late night segment. In Spring 2022, Silverman’s off-Broadway musical adaptation of her 2010 New York Times Bestselling memoir “The Bedwetter: Stories of Courage, Redemption, and Pee” had a sold-out run with the Atlantic Theatre Company. Silverman previously hosted the Emmy and Writers Guild-nominated Hulu series I Love You, America. She continues to lend her voice to several animated series, including Bob’s Burgers.

JACK AND SAM is produced by Andrew Carlberg and Jordan Matthew Horowitz. Executive Producers include Julianna Margulies, Sarah Silverman and Amy Zvi. Carlberg is an Academy Award-winning producer whose credits include SKIN (Academy Award winner), FEELING THROUGH (Academy Award nominee), HBOMax’s THE FALLOUT and MUTT (2023 Sundance Film Festival; 2023 Berlin International Film Festival). The film’s cinematographer is Liam Le Guillou. Animation for the film was created by Lukas Schrank. The film was edited by Matt Thiesen and features original music by David Majzlin.