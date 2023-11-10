Awards Daily is proud to offer this exclusive featurette on the critically acclaimed IFC film BlackBerry. Starring Glenn Howerton and Jay Baruchel, Matt Johnson’s film explores the roots, rise to prominence, and inevitable downfall of the once ubiquitous BlackBerry.

Howerton received a Gotham Awards nomination for his volcanic supporting performance as Jim Balsillie, the co-CEO of BlackBerry-maker RIM. Baruchel plays BlackBerry creator Mike Lazaridis. The featurette offers insightful interviews from the two stars as well as director/co-writer Johnson. Look for upcoming interviews with Howerton and Johnson next week at Awards Daily.

In an unusual and exciting move, AMC+ will debut the film recut as a 3-part limited series with 16 minutes of new scenes. Johnson’s film makes its redesigned AMC+ debut beginning November 13 through November 15 with all three episodes available on AMC+ November 13.

Here is the exclusive featurette about the film and its overall themes.