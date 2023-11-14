The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) has announced the first group of nominees for the 61st Annual ICG Publicists Awards.

The awards honor the publicists, unit still photographers and entertainment journalists who uplift the talented filmmakers and exceptional projects in the motion picture and television industry. Winners will be celebrated at a luncheon ceremony on Friday, March 8, 2024 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

ICG Publicists Award Chairs Tim Menke and Sheryl Main announced the nominees in the following categories:

Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity

Natalie Bjelajac, Netflix

Linda Brown, Unit Publicist

Kira Feola, KC Feola PR

Gabriela Gutentag, Unit Publicist

Carol McConnaughey, Unit Publicist

Publicists of the Year Award

Katie Lovick, Sony Pictures Entertainment

Julia Neal, Paramount Pictures

Chris Garcia Nutley, Warner Bros.

Cynthia Swartz, Strategy PR/Consulting

Shelly Williams, Unit Publicist

Excellence in Unit Stills Photography – Motion Pictures

Claudette Barius

Daniel McFadden

Jessica Miglio

Michele K. Short

Jojo Whilden

Excellence in Unit Stills Photography – Television

Jessica Brooks

Justin Lubin

Jake Giles Netter

Erin Simkin

Lacey Terrell

Press Award

Scott Feinberg, The Hollywood Reporter

Angelique Jackson, Variety

Perri Nemiroff, Collider

Sasha Stone, Awards Daily

Jen Yamato, LA Times

International Media Award

Raya Abirached, MBC International

Baz Bamigboye, Deadline International

Wenlei Ma, Seven West Media (Australia)

Raquel Laguna Pardo, Europa Press (Spain)

Marlene von Arx, CH Media Newspapers (Switzerland)

The final winners are determined via an online ballot of the ICG publicists membership, during a voting period from Jan. 24 – Feb. 2, 2024.

ABOUT THE ICG PUBLICISTS AWARDS:

Entertainment publicists first formed a union in 1937 as the Screen Publicists Guild, later becoming the Publicists Guild. In 2002, the Publicists Guild merged with the International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600). The first Publicists Awards Luncheon was held in 1964 and has since grown to an event attended annually by around 800 publicists, press, motion picture and television industry leaders, and other IATSE leaders. Motion Picture and Television Showperson Awards and Lifetime Achievement Awards have been bestowed upon numerous esteemed actors, directors and executives. Additional awards include the Maxwell Weinberg Awards for a Television Publicity Campaign and Motion Picture Publicity Campaign, the Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity, and the Bob Yeager Award for Community Service. The Guild also publishes the Annual ICG Publicists Directory.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL CINEMATOGRAPHERS GUILD (ICG):

The International Cinematographers Guild represents over 10,000 members who work in film, television, streaming and commercials as directors of photography, camera operators, digital imaging technicians, visual effects supervisors, still photographers, camera assistants, film loaders, broadcasters and all members of camera crews and publicists. The first cinematographers union was established in New York in 1926, followed by unions in Los Angeles and Chicago. In 1996, Local 600 united as a national guild. In addition to its work organizing, bargaining and enforcing contracts and advocating for legislation that serves working families, training and mentorship, ICG’s ongoing events include the Emerging Cinematographer Awards and the ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon. The Guild also publishes the award-winning ICG Magazine.