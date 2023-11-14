The Palm Springs International Film Awards has announced that Killers of the Flower Moon is the recipient of the Vanguard Award. The Vanguard Award is a group honor distinguishing a film’s cast and director in recognition of their collective work on an exceptional film project. The award will be presented to Academy Award-winning director Martin Scorsese, Academy Award winner and Executive Producer Leonardo DiCaprio and Gotham Award nominee Lily Gladstone, all of whom will be in attendance. The Film Awards will take place on January 4, 2024, at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival running through January 15, 2024. The event will be sponsored by Entertainment Tonight and IHG Hotels & Resorts.

“Killers of the Flower Moon is a powerful and important film not only for its cinematic poetry, but also as a complicated story about the suspicious murders of members of the Osage Nation, one which fully illustrates the evils of racism and corruption. Directed by Martin Scorsese, the film features a powerhouse ensemble performance by Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons and Tantoo Cardinal making it the must-see film of the year,” said Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi. “It is our honor to present the Vanguard Award to Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Past recipients of the Vanguard Award include Academy Award Best Picture winners Green Book and The Shape of Water as well as Best Picture nominees Belfast, La La Land, Little Miss Sunshine, The Fablemans and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

From Apple Original Films, Killers of the Flower Moon is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), Killers of the Flower Moon tracks the suspicious murders of members of the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight after oil was discovered underneath their land. Killers of the Flower Moon also stars Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons, and is directed by Academy Award winner Martin Scorsese from a screenplay by Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, based on David Grann’s best-selling book. The film is produced by Dan Friedkin p.g.a, Bradley Thomas p.g.a, Martin Scorsese p.g.a. and Daniel Lupi p.g.a. The film features an original score from the late Robbie Robertson.

