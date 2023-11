Ben Whishaw is having quite a year already. He received critical acclaim for his performance in Ira Sachs’ steamy love triangle drama, Passages, and now he has a film in the Live Action Short Film race.

Good Boy, from Tom Stuart, centers on Danny, a desperate young man who sets his sights on robbing a bank with his mother in the backseat and dead pigeon riding shotgun. Throw in his mother’s doctor making a cameo and you have quite the scrappy short. Check the trailer out below.