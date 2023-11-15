Hollywood Reporter has announced Jimmy Kimmel is back for the fourth time hosting the 96th Oscars. I can only say that whatever ratings bump they would have gotten from Barbie might be tempered by a hard core lefty like Kimmel as the host. That means there is likely a ceiling as to how many viewers they can draw in but Kimmel is also one of the few who actually has the courage to do the gig.

It’s a thankless job, and not exactly fun. Chris Rock won’t do it. Amy Schumer won’t do it. Eddie Murphy won’t do it, and Kevyn Hart won’t do it. So Kimmel is kind of the last man standing in this regard, even if it screams “liberal elite” to the potential viewership.

I myself am not looking forward to what promises to be one-way humor aimed only at the working-class, which has never been a good look for the wealthy. I’m sure there will be many Sound of Freedom jokes, Trump jokes, Matt Gaetz jokes, MGT jokes, rinse, repeat. Nowhere near enough jokes aimed in the other direction, which actually would be funny. Think: Ricky Gervais.

Some comedians like Bill Maher dare to venture into more dangerous but inclusive territory, mocking both sides, but most are too afraid to do that. Not to be TOO negative about it. The ratings showed a slight uptick last year, so all is not lost. I’m sure Kimmel will be fine.