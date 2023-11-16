‘The Crown’ Chronicles Diana’s Death with Poise, Grace, and a Mournful Heart
"When Diana talks, the world listens..." At some point, it feels like we stopped listening to The Princess of Wales...
Clarence Moye is an editor of film and television at Awards Daily. He is a member of Critics Choice and the Hollywood Critics Association. Follow him on Twitter at @ClarenceMoye.
"When Diana talks, the world listens..." At some point, it feels like we stopped listening to The Princess of Wales...
When we last parted with Sarah Lancashire's Julia Child in season one of MAX's Julia, she decided to pack things...
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced that award-winning voice actor Peter Cullen will be the...
Hollywood, Health & Society announces today that Emmy-winning producer, legendary comedian, actor, and writer Larry Wilmore will host the 2023...
Imagine being so huge that you could sell out just about every stadium in the world, save one country. That...
This week, Ohio passed a constitutional amendment to protect abortion access within the Buckeye state, following last year's overturn of...
Hollywood Reporter has announced Jimmy Kimmel is back for the fourth time hosting the 96th Oscars. I can only say...
Yesterday, I posted quite a lengthy piece on what defines a Best Picture winner - they have to tell THE...
Every Oscar year tells a story. It is a tragedy that the story is no longer an inclusive one. It's...
The good news is that the long, agonizing nightmare of an actors strike heading into Oscar season is over. The...
(UPDATE: As of 12:01 a.m. Pacific time today, the SAG strike has ended after the guild and the studios finally...
Sticking to our weekly schedule, Mark Johnson led us through a discussion (Part One) of the below the line categories....
© 2023 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.