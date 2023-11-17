The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced the 2023 Gold and Silver Circle inductees who will be feted at the Second Annual Children’s & Family EmmyⓇ Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, December 17. These honorees are an elite group of professionals who have significantly contributed to children’s television.

The Gold and Silver Circle is a society of honor. Inductees have performed distinguished service within the industry, setting standards for achievement, mentoring, leadership, and professional accolades for 50 or 25 years, respectively. They represent the best and the brightest in the television community.

Gold Circle – 2023 Children’s & Family Inductees:

Peter Engel, Producer/Executive Producer (“Saved By The Bell,” “One World”)

David Newell, Actor/Producer/Public Relations Director/Props/Manager/Talent Booker (“Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” “My Tale of Two Cities”)

Fred Seibert, Producer/Creator/Innovator/Creative Genius/Mentor/Mensch (“Adventure Time,” “The Fairly OddParents”)

Silver Circle – 2023 Children’s & Family Inductees:

Vicki Ariyasu, Senior Vice President, Content, Education and Inclusion; Disney Branded Television

Ellen Doherty, Chief Creative Officer and Executive Producer (“Cyberchase,” “Odd Squad”)

David Kleeman, Strategist, Analyst/Author/Speaker/Connector around Children’s Media

Carol-Lynn Parente, Executive Producer (“Sesame Street”)

Andrea Romano, Casting/Voice Director (“Batman Beyond,” “Pinky and the Brain”)

Tom Ruegger, Creator/Executive Producer/Writer (“Animaniacs,” “Tiny Toon Adventures”)

Tara Sorensen, Head of Children’s Programming, Apple TV+

“This year’s Gold & Silver honorees are recognized for their outstanding and ongoing contributions to family entertainment,” said Adam Sharp, NATAS President and CEO. “Their excellence as storytellers has entertained and informed viewers for generations. We look forward to celebrating each of them.”

