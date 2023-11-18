Apple’s critically acclaimed Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon features some of the best on-screen artisan work of the year. From its period and culturally authentic costumes to its jaw-dropping production design, the film’s crafts demand careful study to fully appreciate the depth of excellence on display.

To celebrate the film’s phenomenal work, Apple unveiled on Thursday its Beyond the Screen: Killers of the Flower Moon Film Exhibit at its Culver City location at 8825 National Boulevard. Open to the public via reservation, offers panels and never-before-seen exhibits including costumes, make-up, production design, sound, music, and more. The activation also includes an immersive, stylized Osage roundhouse, the 1928 Chevy Coupe as seen in the film, and many, many more treasures to discover. The exhibit run through this weekend and will reopen following the Thanksgiving holiday. Please check the website for details.

Panels, which started Friday, include the following:

Friday, November 17

“Creating the Look of Killers of the Flower Moon” with Jacqueline West and Julie O’Keefe

7:00-8:00pm PT

Saturday, November 18

“The Character Looks of Killers of the Flower Moon” with Thomas Nellen and Sian Grigg

12:00-1:00pm PT

“Hearing Killers of the Flower Moon” Masterclass with Mark Ulano

2:00-3:00pm PT

“Designing Killers of the Flower Moon” with Jack Fisk, Adam Willis and Marianne Bower

4:00-5:00pm PT

Sunday, November 19

“The Osage Nation ” with Addie Roanhorse, Chad Renfro and Julie O’Keefe

10:00 – 11:00am PT

“Casting Killers of the Flower Moon” with Ellen Lewis and Rene Haynes

3:00-4:00pm PT