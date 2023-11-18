Tim Sullivan has a knowing glint in his eye all throughout the documentary short film about his life, Relighting Candles: The Tim Sullivan Story. There is something about his smile, too, as he recounts struggling and then embracing his sexuality in the late ’70s and early ’80s. We should all know by now that every coming out story is different, but Michiel Thomas and Zeb Newman’s film chronicles how Sullivan’s self-acceptance aided his journey with sobriety and helping the homeless community of Los Angeles.

Thomas and Newman highlight some huge problems facing homeless Americans in Los Angeles with the fentanyl crisis, but then we travel back to learn about Sullivan’s life. There is a storied history of gay men only being able to congregate in bars before homosexuality was less stigmatized, so Sullivan turned to heavy drinking in social situations. After a lot of reflection, Sullivan has been sober since the summer of 1981, but Relighting Candles then shifts to how dedicated he was to giving back to the community of West Hollywood.

When Sullivan started selling handcrafted candles, it exploded. People like Elton John and Tom Ford visited his shop, but Sullivan uses his shop as a haven for other people struggling with their own addictions and substance abuse. Packaging candles and creating a routine helps them with their mental stability, and it’s truly inspiring to witness. We meet several current employees and see some brief shocking footage “Being of service is the most important thing,” Sullivan says.

This is a supremely elegant film in how it openly and unapologetically talks about addiction, community and identity. Seeing these men hurriedly taking orders and gearing up for the busy holiday season is a reminder of how essential is it to allow people to pick themselves up and find their purpose in their own time. Sullivan’s greatest legacy is how he uses his own fire to relight the ones n those who think they have nothing left.

“If I were a candle, I’d want to be a slow burner with a big scent” Sullivan jokes at the beginning of the film. With Sullivan’s generosity and heart, you will never be able to forget him or his shop.

You can learn more about Tim Sullivan’s shop (and buy some gorgeous candles!) on his website.