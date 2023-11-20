I have maintained The Color Purple’s presence in my Best Picture lineup since my initial attempt at predicting the 2024 Oscars. It secured the third spot on my list during its debut with Blitz Bazawule also making my predicted five for Best Director. Despite the fluctuations in the rankings of other films leading up to its release, I obstinately clung to it, whether out of sheer stubbornness, a sense of pride, or some other underlying motivation.
This delightful and soul-stirring film seems poised to secure a multitude of Oscar nominations, extending beyond the expected categories of Picture, Actress, Supporting Actor/Actress, and Adapted Screenplay. The meticulous costume designs, captivating set pieces, precise editing, and immersive sound all contribute to the film’s potential recognition. Given the historical success of musicals in the sound category, this aspect could particularly shine.
In recent weeks, critics have been treated to another significant film, Ridley Scott’s Napoleon, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the iconic Emperor and Vanessa Kirby as his love interest, Josephine. True to the style of recent Scott films, Napoleon unfolds as a grand epic, marked by its ambitious scope, meticulous construction, and opulent set designs, accompanied by riveting battle sequences.
While I don’t see it having exceptionally high Oscar odds, it should be on the radar for Production Design, Costume Design, and Sound.
Flora and Son is a charming and lovely little film that completely took me by surprise. “Meet in the Middle” should be a strong contender for an Original Song nomination. Awards be damned, if you are in the mood for an enchanting, effortless, and warm flick, I would highly recommend Flora and Son.
J. A. Bayona’s Society of the Snow vividly recounts the chilling true story of the 1972 Andes flight disaster, echoing the narrative portrayed in the 90s film, Alive. The film, Spain’s official submission for the 96th Academy Awards’ Best International Feature Film, not only stands as a strong entry in the International race, but also presents itself as a formidable contender in a pair of other races. Michael Giacchino’s exceptional score, resonating almost reverently with the tragic events that claimed 29 lives, enhances the film’s emotional impact. Additionally, Pedro Luque’s breathtaking cinematography adds another layer of intensity to the incredible tale of survival.
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie proved to be an incredibly moving experience. As someone who grew up in the 80s, Michael J. Fox was an iconic figure, and witnessing an idol confront the challenges of Parkinson’s is undoubtedly one of the most emotionally challenging things to watch. Despite my initial hesitation, I recently took the plunge and found the film to be rather poignant and powerful. Still skillfully weaves together humor and nostalgia using archival footage, scripted recreations, and a personal interview with Michael J. Fox. By shedding light on this tragic and incurable disease, the documentary not only pays tribute to a beloved actor but also raises awareness. It’s noteworthy that Still has received recognition, clinching the Critics Choice Award for Best Documentary.
Beyond Utopia is an eye-opening documentary, providing a vivid depiction of life under a tyrannical regime and the relentless pursuit of the most fundamental human rights. The film is not only compelling but also thought-provoking, offering a powerful and devastating look at the challenges faced by individuals striving for freedom from oppression. This is certain to be one of the best docs of the year.
With awards season well underway, there seems to be little left that could significantly alter the trajectory of the race. The potential wildcard, George Clooney’s The Boys in the Boat, looms as the last unseen contender that might make a substantial impact. Although Origin, Ferrari, and The Iron Claw have already premiered for certain critics, I have yet to experience these films and look forward to assessing their potential influence on the unfolding competition.
