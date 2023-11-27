Tonight are the Gotham Awards. They have the opportunity to platform only two or three winners. Their choice to go “gender neutral” is probably the dumbest thing (like a Christopher Guest self-parody by this point) I’ve seen an awards body do in genuflecting their virtue. That means two winners are whittled down to one in lead and supporting categories. YAWN.

I’m guessing Past Lives will take Feature, because why wouldn’t it? I’m also guessing Ryan Gosling will win in the Supporting category. Lead non-gender actor could go to Geoffrey Wright (though I doubt it, but you never know). All of Us Strangers could get a boost. There will be Film Twittergasms as this thing unfolds.

The far more influential awards will be handed out on the 30th, when the New York Film Critics announce their winners in real time. We know that they have a strange way of choosing their winners, with rounds of voting, influential voices in the room, etc. They, too, should be taken with a grain of salt vis a vis the Oscar race. But it’s always fun to predict how they will go. Generally speaking, predicting them can often lead to a small backlash that all but guarantees they vote the other way (but maybe that’s just paranoia).

Of all the NYFCC winners last year, only Ke Huy Quan went on to win at the Oscars. Best Film went to TAR while director went to S. S. Rajamouli for RRR. The year before, Drive My Car won Best Picture, Jane Campion won for Director, and the creme de la creme, wait for it … Lady Gaga won for Best Actress in House of Gucci.

Their entire awards database is here.

Now, on to our predictions.

Best Film

American Fiction — Ryan Adams

Anatomy of a Fall — Marshall Flores

Killers of the Flower Moon — Clarence Moye

Past Lives — Sasha Stone

The Zone of Interest — Mark Johnson

Best Director

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things — Flores

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer — Adams, Johnson

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon — Moye, Stone

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro — Flores

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers — Moye, Johnson

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer — Adams

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers — Stone

Best Actress

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon — Moye

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall — Flores, Johnson

Margot Robbie, Barbie — Stone

Emma Stone, Poor Things — Adams

Supporting Actor

Ryan Gosling, Barbie — Moye

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer — Flores, Johnson

Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers — Adams

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things — Stone

Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer — Stone

Julianne Moore, May December — Johnson

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers — Moye, Flores, Adams

Screenplay

American Fiction — Flores

Barbie — Stone

The Holdovers — Johnson

Saltburn — Adams

Cinematography

The Killer — Stone

Killers of the Flower Moon — Flores

Oppenheimer — Moye, Johnson, Adams

Foreign Language Film

The Taste of Things — Flores, Adams

The Zone of Interest — Moye, Johnson, Stone

First Film

Past Lives — Flores, Adams, Moye, Johnson, Stone

And here’s our first contest of the season! Happy predicting!