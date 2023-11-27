Two huge awards-buzzed films will be released in the month of December, and we’ve seen them both! Todd Haynes’ May December stars Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore in a camp drama that explores the aftermath of an illicit love affair between an adult woman (Moore) and a teenage boy, played as an adult by Charles Melton. Then, Bradley Cooper’s Maestro looks at the decades-long relationship between the great Leonard Bernstein (Cooper) and his wife Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan). We review both films and explore their themes and uniformly strong performances.

As always we close with the flash forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

