The first major critics group weighs in on the 2024 Oscar season starting today with the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, and they selected Killers of the Flower Moon as Best Film of the 2024 Oscar season. The film’s star Lily Gladstone picked up a win for Best Actress.
Other multiple honorees included Oppenheimer (Director, Cinematography) and May December (Screenplay, Supporting Actor).
Here are this year’s recipients:
- Best Film – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Best Director – Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Best Actor – Franz Rogowski, Passages
- Best Actress – Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Best Supporting Actor – Charles Melton, May December
- Best Supporting Actress – Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
- Best Screenplay – Samy Burch, May December
- Best First Film – Past Lives
- Best Foreign Language Film – Anatomy of a Fall
- Best Animated Film – The Boy and the Heron
- Best Non-Fiction Film – Menus-Plaisirs – Les Troigos
- Best Cinematography – Oppenheimer