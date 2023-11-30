The first major critics group weighs in on the 2024 Oscar season starting today with the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, and they selected Killers of the Flower Moon as Best Film of the 2024 Oscar season. The film’s star Lily Gladstone picked up a win for Best Actress.

Other multiple honorees included Oppenheimer (Director, Cinematography) and May December (Screenplay, Supporting Actor).

Here are this year’s recipients:

Best Film – Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Director – Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Best Actor – Franz Rogowski, Passages

Best Actress – Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Supporting Actor – Charles Melton, May December

Best Supporting Actress – Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Screenplay – Samy Burch, May December

Best First Film – Past Lives

Best Foreign Language Film – Anatomy of a Fall

Best Animated Film – The Boy and the Heron

Best Non-Fiction Film – Menus-Plaisirs – Les Troigos

Best Cinematography – Oppenheimer