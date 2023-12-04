We’re heading toward the end of 2023, which naturally means it’s almost time to start making year-end lists! As we cultivate our favorite films of 2023, we’re catching up to one major year-end release, J.A. Bayona’s Society of the Snow. Retelling the harrowing story of the 1972 Andes mountain plane crash, Bayona’s film tells the story from a more authentic perspective with Uruguayan and Argentine actors making up the cast. Does the story merit another look after the early 1990s version (Alive)?

Megan also catches up to Apple and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, so we finally dive deeply into the film and its future awards prospects.

As always we close with the flash forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

