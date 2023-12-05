Maybe it’s residual sleepiness from Thanksgiving turkey. Maybe people are being extra cautious. Or maybe we just haven’t had enough evidence yet. Whatever the cause, the first Oscar Squad rankings after Thanksgiving and after the first major critics group (New York Film Critics Circle) seem like a pretty sleepy affair. Our leaders on the last post remain the leaders today, but we are seeing a narrowing of contenders in the Supporting Actor race with four contenders falling out of predictions. That’s accompanied by an expansion of the Supporting Actress race with the inclusion of May December’s Julianne Moore.

The most significant change seems to be in the Best Actress race. As the Oscar Squad starts to take in The Color Purple, Fantasia Barrino creeps up the ranking, cracking the top five just ahead of Barbie’s Margot Robbie. We’re also seeing Sandra Huller start to slowly fall out of favor with some Squad members. What does this mean for the final five? We’ll find out in January.

We’re also seeing American Fiction’s Jeffrey Wright sneak into the top five for Best Actor. He knocks Rustin’s Colman Domingo down into sixth place. Certainly, Domingo’s early buzz seems to have faded. He’ll need recognition from Critics Choice or the Golden Globes (both of whom nominate next week) to regain his early presence in the race.

Otherwise, it’s pretty much business as usual. Over the next week, however, we’ll start seeing reason for massive shifts as more critics groups (National Board of Review, Chicago, LA, Boston) as well as the Golden Globes and Critics Choice announce their nominees and winners. In two weeks, this could be a totally different race, although it’s going to take Oppenheimer missing out on some key nominations, particularly in the guilds, for it to lose pole position in Picture and Director.

Right now, in the categories we’re tracking, the Oscar Squad predicts Christopher Nolan’s historic epic to take home at least 7 Oscars.

Somewhere, Mark Johnson is smiling.

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Actress

Best Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Original Screenplay

Adapted Screenplay

Editing

Cinematography

Animated Feature

Costume Design

Production Design