The Roy Family’s ATN has been bested by UBA!
The Critics Choice TV nominations were announced Tuesday morning with Apple TV+’s guilty pleasure taking 6 nominations, including Best Drama Series and acting nominations for Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Beharie, Billy Crudup and Karen Pittman. Succession earned nominations for Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, Matthew MacFadyen, and Kieran Culkin but not Brian Cox.
On the comedy side, Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Loki, and Reservation Dogs led with 4 nominations each, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, What We Do in the Shadows, Shrinking, and Barry followed right behind with 3.
Some notable mentions plenty of love for A Small Light, Drew Tarver for The Other Two, Bridgett Everett for Somebody Somewhere, and Fellow Travelers making an impression in the Limited Series races.
BEST DRAMA SERIES
The Crown (Netflix)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
Loki (Disney+)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
Succession (HBO | Max)
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO | Max)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max)
Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)
Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval (FX)
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent (ABC)
Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO | Max)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval (FX)
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO | Max)
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Khalid Abdalla – The Crown (Netflix)
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)
Matthew MacFadyen – Succession (HBO | Max)
Ke Huy Quan – Loki (Disney+)
Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)
Sophia Di Martino – Loki (Disney+)
Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
Karen Pittman – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets (Showtime)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO | Max)
The Bear (FX)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Poker Face (Peacock)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
Shrinking (Apple TV+)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Bill Hader – Barry (HBO | Max)
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Drew Tarver – The Other Two (HBO | Max)
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)
Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)
Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
James Marsden – Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX)
Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO | Max)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
Beef (Netflix)
Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Fargo (FX)
Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Love & Death (HBO | Max)
A Murder at the End of the World (FX)
A Small Light (National Geographic)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
Finestkind (Paramount+)
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
No One Will Save You (Hulu)
Quiz Lady (Hulu)
Reality (HBO | Max)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Tom Holland – The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)
Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You (Hulu)
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Bel Powley – A Small Light (National Geographic)
Sydney Sweeney – Reality (HBO | Max)
Juno Temple – Fargo (FX)
Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller (Netflix)
Jesse Plemons – Love & Death (HBO | Max)
Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Liev Schreiber – A Small Light (National Geographic)
Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers (HBO | Max)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix)
Billie Boullet – A Small Light (National Geographic)
Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
Bargain (Paramount+)
The Glory (Netflix)
The Good Mothers (Hulu)
The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)
Lupin (Netflix)
Mask Girl (Netflix)
Moving (Hulu)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
Bluey (Disney+)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
Young Love (HBO | Max)
BEST TALK SHOW
The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)
Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)
John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO | Max)
John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)
Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)
Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer (Netflix)
NOMINATIONS BY PROGRAM FOR THE 29TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS
A MURDER AT THE END OF THE WORLD (FX) – 1
Best Limited Series
A SMALL LIGHT (National Geographic) – 4
Best Limited Series
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Bel Powley
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Liev Schreiber
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Billie Boullet
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC) – 4
Best Comedy Series
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Quinta Brunson
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Janelle James
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Sheryl Lee Ralph
ALEX BORSTEIN: CORSETS & CLOWN SUITS (Prime Video) – 1
Best Comedy Special
BARGAIN (Paramount+) – 1
Best Foreign Language Series
BARRY (HBO | Max) – 3
Best Comedy Series
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Bill Hader
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Henry Winkler
BEEF (Netflix) – 4
Best Limited Series
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Steven Yeun
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Ali Wong
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Maria Bello
BLUEY (Disney+) – 1
Best Animated Series
BOB’S BURGERS (Fox) – 1
Best Animated Series
DAISY JONES & THE SIX (Prime Video) – 2
Best Limited Series
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Camila Morrone
FARGO (FX) – 2
Best Limited Series
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Juno Temple
FELLOW TRAVELERS (Showtime) – 3
Best Limited Series
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Matt Bomer
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Jonathan Bailey
FINESTKIND (Paramount+) – 1
Best Movie Made for Television
HARLEY QUINN (HBO | Max) – 1
Best Animated Series
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! (ABC) – 1
Best Talk Show
JOHN EARLY: NOW MORE THAN EVER (HBO | Max) – 1
Best Comedy Special
JOHN MULANEY: BABY J (Netflix) – 1
Best Comedy Special
JURY DUTY (Amazon Freevee) – 1
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – James Marsden
JUSTIFIED: CITY PRIMEVAL (FX ) – 2
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Timothy Olyphant
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Aunjanue Ellis
LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER (HBO | Max) – 1
Best Talk Show
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS (NBC) – 1
Best Talk Show
LAWMEN: BASS REEVES (Paramount+) – 1
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – David Oyelowo
LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY (Apple TV+) – 4
Best Limited Series
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Brie Larson
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Lewis Pullman
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Aja Naomi King
LOKI (Disney+) – 4
Best Drama Series
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Tom Hiddleston
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Ke Huy Quan
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Sophia Di Martino
LOVE & DEATH (HBO | Max) – 2
Best Limited Series
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Jesse Plemons
LUPIN (Netflix) – 1
Best Foreign Language Series
MASK GIRL (Netflix) – 1
Best Foreign Language Series
MIKE BIRBIGLIA: THE OLD MAN AND THE POOL (Netflix) – 1
Best Comedy Special
MOVING (Hulu) – 1
Best Foreign Language Series
MR. MONK’S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE (Peacock) – 2
Best Movie Made for Television
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Tony Shalhoub
NO ONE WILL SAVE YOU (Hulu) – 2
Best Movie Made for Television
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Kaitlyn Dever
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (Hulu) – 2
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Steve Martin
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Meryl Streep
PAINKILLER (Netflix) – 1
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Taylor Kitsch
POKER FACE (Peacock) – 2
Best Comedy Series
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Natasha Lyonne
QUIZ LADY (Hulu) – 1
Best Movie Made for Television
REALITY (HBO | Max) – 2
Best Movie Made for Television
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Sydney Sweeney
RESERVATION DOGS (FX) – 4
Best Comedy Series
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Devery Jacobs
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Paulina Alexis
SCOTT PILGRIM TAKES OFF (Netflix) – 1
Best Animated Series
SHRINKING (Apple TV+) – 3
Best Comedy Series
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Harrison Ford
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Jessica Williams
SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE (HBO | Max) – 1
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Bridget Everett
STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS (Paramount+) – 1
Best Animated Series
STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS (Paramount+) – 2
Best Drama Series
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Celia Rose Gooding
SUCCESSION (HBO | Max) – 5
Best Drama Series
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Kieran Culkin
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Jeremy Strong
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Sarah Snook
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Matthew MacFadyen
TED LASSO (Apple TV+) – 1
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Phil Dunster
THE BEAR (FX) – 4
Best Comedy Series
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Jeremy Allen White
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Ayo Edebiri
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Ebon Moss-Bachrach
THE CAINE MUTINY COURT-MARTIAL (Showtime) – 2
Best Movie Made for Television
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Kiefer Sutherland
THE CROWDED ROOM (Apple TV+) – 1
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Tom Holland
THE CROWN (Netflix) – 3
Best Drama Series
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Khalid Abdalla
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Elizabeth Debicki
THE DIPLOMAT (Netflix) – 3
Best Drama Series
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Keri Russell
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Rufus Sewell
THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER (Netflix) – 2
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Willa Fitzgerald
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Mary McDonnell
THE GLORY (Netflix) – 1
Best Foreign Language Series
THE GOOD MOTHERS (Hulu) – 1
Best Foreign Language Series
THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW (BBC America) – 1
Best Talk Show
THE INTERPRETER OF SILENCE (Hulu) – 1
Best Foreign Language Series
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW (NBC) – 1
Best Talk Show
THE LAST OF US (HBO | Max) – 3
Best Drama Series
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Pedro Pascal
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Bella Ramsey
THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT (CBS) – 1
Best Talk Show
THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL (Prime Video) – 3
Best Comedy Series
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Rachel Brosnahan
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Alex Borstein
THE MORNING SHOW (Apple TV+) – 6
Best Drama Series
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Jennifer Aniston
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Reese Witherspoon
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Billy Crudup
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Nicole Beharie
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Karen Pittman
THE OTHER TWO (HBO | Max) – 1
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Drew Tarver
TREVOR NOAH: WHERE WAS I (Netflix) – 1
Best Comedy Special
TRUTH BE TOLD (Apple TV+) – 1
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Ron Cephas Jones
WANDA SYKES: I’M AN ENTERTAINER (Netflix) – 1
Best Comedy Special
WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS (FX) – 3
Best Comedy Series
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Kayvan Novak
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Harvey Guillén
WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS (HBO | Max) – 1
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Justin Theroux
WILL TRENT (ABC) – 1
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Ramón Rodríguez
WINNING TIME: THE RISE OF THE LAKERS DYNASTY (HBO | Max) – 1
Best Drama Series
YELLOWJACKETS (Showtime) – 1
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Christina Ricci
YOUNG LOVE (HBO | Max) – 1
Best Animated Series
TELEVISION NOMINATIONS BY COMPANY FOR THE 29TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS
HBO | Max – 23
Netflix – 21
Apple TV+ – 16
FX – 16
Hulu – 8
ABC – 6
Paramount+ – 6
Prime Video – 6
Showtime – 6
Disney+ – 5
National Geographic – 4
Peacock – 4
NBC – 2
Amazon Freevee – 1
BBC America – 1
CBS – 1
Fox – 1
Max – 1