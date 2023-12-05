The Roy Family’s ATN has been bested by UBA!

The Critics Choice TV nominations were announced Tuesday morning with Apple TV+’s guilty pleasure taking 6 nominations, including Best Drama Series and acting nominations for Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Beharie, Billy Crudup and Karen Pittman. Succession earned nominations for Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, Matthew MacFadyen, and Kieran Culkin but not Brian Cox.

On the comedy side, Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Loki, and Reservation Dogs led with 4 nominations each, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, What We Do in the Shadows, Shrinking, and Barry followed right behind with 3.

Some notable mentions plenty of love for A Small Light, Drew Tarver for The Other Two, Bridgett Everett for Somebody Somewhere, and Fellow Travelers making an impression in the Limited Series races.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Loki (Disney+)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Succession (HBO | Max)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO | Max)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max)

Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)

Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent (ABC)

Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO | Max)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO | Max)

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Khalid Abdalla – The Crown (Netflix)

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)

Matthew MacFadyen – Succession (HBO | Max)

Ke Huy Quan – Loki (Disney+)

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)

Sophia Di Martino – Loki (Disney+)

Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO | Max)

The Bear (FX)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO | Max)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Drew Tarver – The Other Two (HBO | Max)

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

James Marsden – Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX)

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO | Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Beef (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fargo (FX)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Love & Death (HBO | Max)

A Murder at the End of the World (FX)

A Small Light (National Geographic)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Finestkind (Paramount+)

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Quiz Lady (Hulu)

Reality (HBO | Max)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Tom Holland – The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)

Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Bel Powley – A Small Light (National Geographic)

Sydney Sweeney – Reality (HBO | Max)

Juno Temple – Fargo (FX)

Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller (Netflix)

Jesse Plemons – Love & Death (HBO | Max)

Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Liev Schreiber – A Small Light (National Geographic)

Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers (HBO | Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix)

Billie Boullet – A Small Light (National Geographic)

Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

Bargain (Paramount+)

The Glory (Netflix)

The Good Mothers (Hulu)

The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)

Lupin (Netflix)

Mask Girl (Netflix)

Moving (Hulu)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Young Love (HBO | Max)

BEST TALK SHOW

The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)

John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO | Max)

John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)

Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer (Netflix)

